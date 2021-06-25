Six Reasons Why Every Business Need Good Leaders

CFP®, CEPA®, CVGA®, at Heritage Investors, LLC, is a financial educator, wealth manager, author, and speaker. More at FinanciallySimple.com. Imagine setting out on a road trip without knowing where you wanted to go. There are immediate and inherent problems with this idea. First, without knowing where you’re going, you can’t possibly chart a course to arrive there. Likewise, without defining a clear destination, you would have no idea of how long your trip will be, how much fuel is required, or even what your necessary budget for food and lodging should be. With so many problems being raised by failing to clearly define your destination, why would you ever take such a trip? You wouldn’t. Yet, an alarming number of small-business owners are doing just that.