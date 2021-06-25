Minnesota Gets Snubbed in List of Best Lake Towns (Again)

The Rice County Fair is just a few days away, officially kicking off on Wednesday, July 21st, and running through Sunday, July 25th. There's going to be plenty to take in and do as it's been TWO years since we've all hung out at the great Rice County get-together. There will be food, art, history, and of course, there are going to be carnival rides. Gold Star Amusement is back running the midway this year and they are bringing something BIG and NEW, and it's going to leave riders spinning. Check out the newest ride coming to the fair this year. Let me introduce to you Vertigo 100!