ELYSBURG — WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg is one of his favorite places to visit, having made annual trips since 2008. Foley, also known as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love in the 90s, visited the amusement park with his family last week. He joined The Daily Item in a One on One discussion on June 30 to talk about how he originally discovered Knoebels and why he keeps coming back for the last two decades.