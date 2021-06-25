Cancel
DaBaby Throws Wild Backyard BBQ in Video for New Song 'Red Light, Green Light'

By Daniel Kreps
GreenwichTime
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaBaby has dropped his second new song in the span of a week with his latest single “Red Light, Green Light.” The rapper also shared a video for the track on Friday, June 25th. On the heels of DaBaby’s directorial debut with the high school-themed “Ball If I Want To,”...

