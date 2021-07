The army should be called in to distribute goods to supermarkets following a driver shortage sparked by Brexit and Covid, the government has been told.Industry leaders are warning of gaps on shelves because of an “unimaginable” collapse of supply chains triggered by a shortfall of at least 60,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers.Sweets giant Haribo is among firms struggling to get stocks into shops because of “a perfect storm” of EU drivers shunning the UK and driving tests being cancelled because of the pandemic.Boris Johnson was confronted about the problems in the Commons, but ducked a call to relax...