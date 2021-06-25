Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Ale Ruoaro Feels He Puts a Unique Spin on his Street Photography

Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. My name is Ale Ruoaro. My text is really bad, so photography is the best way for me to express myself. After studying cinema photography, I found myself in the static image. My photography reflects who I am, quick thoughts, punctual subjects, marked and contrasted light, no photoshop. I live in the center of São Paulo, and whenever I go to Europe, I photograph a lot. In 2019, on my way back from a big trip, I thought I need to photograph around my house to show what I see. I started to dedicate myself a lot to this work, and I believe in its importance, imagining that this place will be cleaner, safer, and with a better income division one day.

www.thephoblographer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
51
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helmut Newton
Person
Walker Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Photography#Camera#Artificial Light#Photoshop#Lcd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Photographythephoblographer.com

5 Reasons It’s Better to Shoot Street Photography in Small Towns

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. Many believe you can only succeed in street photography if you live in a big city. The heavy footfall, the insane architecture, and the level of diversity make shooting candidly in large cities attractive. But, in my opinion, to suggest there’s an advantage that those in smaller towns don’t have is wrong. There are many benefits to creating street photographs in small towns, and in this piece I’m going to share them with you.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

20 Terrible Tips for Better Photography You Need in Your Life

For more posts like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. There are lots of great tutorials out there to teach you all about how to take better photos. Some are better than others. But there’s a major lack of photography content out there teaching you awful tips. For example, did you know that you only become a better photographer by trolling in comments? Clearly, you’re thinking about making yourself look better as a photographer absolutely wrong. The real idea is to find a way to make everyone else look bad. That’s the only way that you’ll be successful. And we can learn this from history by looking at the feud between Edison and Tesla.
PhotographyDIY Photography

What exactly is fine art landscape photography and how do we make it?

Have you ever thought about the term ‘fine art landscape photography‘ and wondered what it means?. Do you feel that a photograph can be a form of art in the same realm as painting, drawing, or sculpture?. Some styles such as photojournalism or commercial photography are actually the opposite of...
Books & LiteratureNo Film School

Roger Deakins Is Publishing a Book of His Still Photography

Roger Deakins is one of the best cinematographers ever to grace this earth. His name conjures up lasting images and landmark films. Deakins made a name for himself inside cinema, but on the outside, he was a very accomplished still photographer himself. Now, Deakins is publishing a book called BYWAYS....
Lifestylenewsbrig.com

Body modification fanatic cuts off finger in extreme change

For this Brazilian body modification enthusiast, the fewer limbs the better. Michel Faro do Prado just chopped off one of his ring fingers, revealing it in a gruesome photo of his father holding the missing digit. Known as Diabao Praddo on social media, and sometimes even called the “human Satan,”...
Visual ArtFrontiersman

Art Beat: The art of everything

Hi, my name is Jacob Mann. I cover the Art Beat for the Mat-Su Valley Frontiersman. Art means different things to different people, even those doing the same thing. Here’s some pick-me-up quotes to encourage any and all to follow their inner creative child. “Art is a line around your...
Visual ArtStreetInsider.com

Playboy (PLBY) Collaborates with SuperRare to Present NFT Art Collection During Decentraland Art Week

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Playboy, the iconic lifestyle brand owned by leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), today announced its first curation collaboration with SuperRare, the Miami Beach Art Collection. The collection will go live today, July 9th. An expanded version of a digital exhibit previewed to thousands of Crypto enthusiasts at BTC 2021 Miami, the collection features original animated works by Ayla El-Moussa, REK0DE, Jon Noorlander and MBSJQ, and an original heritage photograph unearthed from the Playboy Archives, featuring a Playboy Bunny pictured water-skiing outside of the Miami Playboy Club in 1970. As an added bonus, the first collector of the heritage NFT will receive a framed limited-edition print, courtesy of the Playboy Archives. Playboy is now whitelisted on SuperRare's platform with the ability to curate and release ongoing collections.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Why I’m Over Aspherical Elements and Clean, Sterile Image Quality

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. The current state of photography and camera gear is in an incredibly odd place. It’s dictated by folks who spent the last 20 years or so achieving clinical perfection. But they’re trying to find a way to target and understand the younger photography market. So those new photographers are being brainwashed into learning that photography has to be clean, clinical, and devoid of perceived imperfections. At the same time, younger photographers are picking up cameras and lenses with character. I’ve noticed lots of those lenses don’t really have aspherical elements in them. But they’re still able to create wonderful photos with those lenses. Indeed, it’s easier to get rid of flaws than it is to digitally re-introduce them.
Home & GardenDesign Milk

F5: What Two Careers Led Anna Zaoui to Co-Found The Invisible Collection?

A former reinsurance risk specialist turned homemaker turned entrepreneur, Anna Zaoui is passionate about contemporary art and Pierre Chareau (she lives in an apartment designed by the French architect!). An art collector and patron of the arts, Anna is a council member of several institutions, including the International Council of the Design Museum in London and the Hayward Gallery. Her Moroccan roots and French upbringing inform her taste, which she describes as classic with an edge. A tireless traveller, Anna spends her time between London and New York, always on the hunt for up-and-coming artists and working with world-renowned interior architects.
Cell Phonesnybooks.com

David Hockney’s iPhone Passion

We hope you enjoyed this free article. Lawrence Weschler is the Director of the New York Institute for the Humanities at New York University. Earlier this year he published True to Life: Twenty-five Years of Conversations with David Hockney and an expanded edition of Seeing Is Forgetting the Name of the Thing One Sees: Over Thirty Years of Conversationswith Robert Irwin. (October 2009)
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Olympus Pen F Is Really Affordable if You Buy It Used

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. The Olympus Pen F is a highly coveted camera that had a few unfortunate problems. Regardless, it’s still incredibly popular and awesome. Olympus gave this camera some of the best black and white rendering I’ve seen. They’ve told us it was been inspired by some Kodak film emulsions, but we were never clear on whether or not it was T-MAX or Tri-X. It also wasn’t weather sealed and didn’t have a joystick. But that means it’s nearly perfect for a manual focus lens. You can pair it with a Voigtlander 17.5mm f0.95 lens and thoroughly enjoy using it all day. It’s hard to find brand new because there are so many issues with components right now. But you can get it in used condition for a good price right now. If you’ve wanted one for a while, I’d recommend acting fast before second-hand market prices shoot back up.
Entertainmentartsy.net

8 Artists Who’ve Had Breakout Moments at Auction This Summer

London’s modern and contemporary art sales at Sotheby’s and Christie’s (with only a smattering of. ) clocked up £313 million ($433.7 million) in 10 sales last week. That take marked a slight improvement on the equivalent pre-pandemic auctions, in June 2019, when their combined sales (excluding Phillips) made £308 million (about $391 million).
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Dora Goodman Marries new Technology to old School Camera Tradition

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. “The driving force behind our dedication to the craft of designing and creating cameras, is to carve a legacy”, says Dora Goodman about her eponymous, small scale camera manufacturing company. What started as a hobby to beautify the exterior look of vintage cameras has blossomed into a camera design and production career for Dora. Based out of Hungary, her company produces 3D printed analogue camera bodies and their accessories. They also work on open-source designs allowing other photographers to modify and improve these designs to their liking.
Sister Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Channeling Monet: Brigitte Kozma surrounds herself with living art and inspiration

When you step out the back door of the Mill Road Gallery in Sister Bay, you can see Brigitte Kozma’s love for Claude Monet’s garden at Giverny in France reflected in her surroundings. In the width of the gallery and her home, she has densely planted flowers and trees, added three gurgling water features, and erected a small replica of Monet’s Japanese-style bridge.
Milwaukee, WIuwmpost.com

First Look at the Milwaukee Immersive “Beyond Van Gogh” Exhibit

The Immersive “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit has finally come to Milwaukee. The exhibit will open its doors to the public on Friday, July 9 at the Wisconsin Center, where it will be held until September 19. Digital, multimedia art museums like “Beyond Van Gogh” have increased significantly over the past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy