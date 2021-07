BEREA, Ohio – A Wayne Drive man, 76, reportedly used a beer bottle to threaten a 31-year-old Akron man, who was setting off fireworks July 4 outside a home next to his. Police were called to the street at about 11 p.m. after responding to three previous fireworks complaints that night at the same address. When police arrived, they saw a large group of people in the front yard of that address and fireworks debris in the cul-de-sac.