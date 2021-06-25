Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jonny Lee Miller joins 'The Crown'

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 16 days ago

"Trainspotting" actor Jonny Lee Miller has signed on to "The Crown." Miller will play former UK Prime Minister John Major in Season 5 of the show, Netflix revealed on Friday. Major served as Prime Minister of the UK and leader of the Conservative Party from 1990 to 1997, the year Princess Diana died.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic West
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Lee Miller
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Jonny Lee Miller
Person
Jonathan Pryce
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Lesley Manville
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#British Royal Family#The Conservative Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Royals
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Crown': 'Elementary' Star Johnny Lee Miller Lands Major Role

Netflix's The Crown is a major cultural and awards juggernaut, giving the British monarchy the big-budget soap opera treatment. Season five will feature a largely new cast to cover a different phase of history, with Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman. Additionally, Jonathan Pryce is stepping in as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Additionally, on Friday, Netflix announced that Johnny Lee Miller was joining the cast in season five as Prime Minister John Major.
TV Shows1067kmx.com

Industry News: Chris Rock, Danny Glover, Jonny Lee Miller and More!

HBO MAX TO ADD FIRST TWO SEASONS OF THE CHRIS ROCK SHOW: HBO Max is making the first two season of The Chris Rock Show available to subscribers starting now. The original show aired on HBO from 1997-2000, and feature sketches, social commentary and celebrity guests, including Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa plus many others.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Crown Season 5: New Character Joins Cast

Netflix The Crown spoilers reveal some new faces will be debuting in new episodes. The popular series will have a star-studded slate of actors joining its royal line-up in season five. Adding to the already announced line-up of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce...
CelebritiesPopculture

'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Reveals Major Life Change on Instagram

Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown Season 4, shared a photo of themselves on Instagram earlier this week wearing a chest binder across their chest. The 25-year-old star also changed their preferred pronouns to she/they on Instagram. In the past, Corrin has referred to themselves as queer on social media.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

How much did the stars of Downton Abbey make during the show?

Downton Abbey fans have been loving watching reruns of the period drama on ITV ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated second movie, which is due out in early 2022. Originally airing from 2010 to 2015, the show made household names - and now movie stars - out of its cast. But have you ever wondered how much money they've made since the show began? Keep reading for all you need to know about the cast of Downton Abbey's incredible wealth ...
WorldHello Magazine

Did you spot this royal family member in Endeavour?

Endeavour is loved by fans for its gripping plot and beloved cast including Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. But the ITV drama, which first aired on screens in 2012, also had a member of the royal family join its cast!. Lady Frederick Windsor, also known as Sophie Winkleman, appeared in...
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton in Amethyst Jewels

For the latest in T&C's ongoing quest to catalog the House of Windsor's most exceptional jewels (take your pick from our prismatic galleries featuring royal diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, topaz, aquamarines, and turquoise), we turn to amethysts. Being that the color purple has long been associated with royalty, nobility, and wealth, it's no surprise that the Windsor vaults contain a number of these saturated, violet-hued jewels. Queen Alexandra was a particular fan, and reportedly loved amethysts over other gemstones (except for diamonds and pearls, naturally). In 1923, when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) was engaged to be married to Prince Albert, Duke of York (the future King George VI), Alexandra gifted her new granddaughter-in-law a gorgeous amethyst, diamond, and pearl sautoir necklace, with a large heart-shaped amethyst pendant as a centerpiece. Accompanying it was a handwritten note: “For my dear future grand daughter Elisabeth from her affte [affectionate] Grand Mother.”
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

BBC Radio 4 to cancel The Film Programme, says Carol Morley

The Film Programme on BBC Radio 4 is set to be cancelled, according to British director Carol Morley. The British film review radio show, which is presented by Antonia Quirke, is currently broadcast weekly on Thursdays on BBC Radio 4.The film-focused series looks at recent releases, speaking with leading actors and directors around the world who are able to provide expert insight.Previous guests have included Lesley Manville, Christopher Nolan, David Oyelowo, Stanley Tucci, Ralph Fiennes and Chloe Zhao, the director of this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner Nomadland. Morley announced the news on Twitter today (9 July), writing: “Advance warning!...
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘All My Children’ Alum Debbi Morgan Joins Lee Daniels-Karin Gist Fox Drama Series ‘Our Kind of People’

“All My Children’s” Angie Baxter-Hubbard, aka NAACP Award winner Debbi Morgan, has been cast in Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s series “Our Kind of People,” a drama headed to Fox on Tuesday nights this fall. The “Power” and “Ghost” regular joins previously announced cast members Lance Gross (“Sleepy Hollow”), Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med”), Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”) LeToya Luckett and newcomer Alana Bright. The series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” It is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and 20th Television.
Tennisrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Good morning! It's Friday, July 9, 2021.

Tabinetor [tab-uh-net] (noun) a fabric resembling poplin, made of silk and wool and usually given a watered finish. In "A Beautiful Mind," Russell Crowe stars as a real-life mathematician. What was his name?. A. William Nash. B. John Nash. C. George Nash. D. Kevin Nash. (Answer at bottom of column)
CelebritiesBoston Globe

Clare Peploe, film director who jumbled genres, dies at 79

Clare Peploe, a director and screenwriter who liked to merge genres in her own films, and who also made significant contributions to some of the movies of her husband, celebrated filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, died June 24 in Rome. She was 79. The cause was cancer, said Alessandra Bracaglia, her assistant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy