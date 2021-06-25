This $2 Japanese horror game about a haunted convenience store really got under my skin
The Convenience Store is a low-key horror game about a girl working the late shift at a store in a small Japanese town. Most indie horror games are set in creaky old houses, dingy hospitals, and other similarly overused locations. But this one takes place in a brightly lit store, which immediately grabbed my attention. You spend much of the game just working: serving customers, restocking shelves, taking out the trash, and accepting deliveries. It's slow and repetitive, perfectly capturing the tedium of a retail gig.www.pcgamer.com
