This $2 Japanese horror game about a haunted convenience store really got under my skin

There are a lot of side-quests in Skyward Sword HD, and many of them involve helping the citizens of Skyloft with their problems. Doing so earns you Gratitude Crystals, which can be given to Batreaux for rewards. One of these quests involves a mysterious spirit in the Knight Academy’s bathroom and a love letter, and it’s one of the more exciting side quests in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the haunted bathroom quest in the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.