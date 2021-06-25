Shakespeare highlights What's 2 Do in Enid, area

Shakespeare in the Park: 'Julius Caesar,' 8 p.m., Government Springs Park. Shows are free to attend. Bring blanket or chairs. For more information, call (580) 234-2307. Enid Miracle League Mud Volleyball, 9 a.m., field north of Scooters on Van Buren. Parking opens at 7:30 a.m., with registration at 8. Registration per team is $375 before June 23, and $400 the day of the event. To register, or for more information, go to enidmudvolleyball.com.