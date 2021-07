The PLL is off to Long Island this weekend for week 4 of regular season action. This weekend will mark the halfway mark of regular season games in a season that feels like it is going much faster than the abbreviated 2020 three-week bubble season came and went. As it stands, the Archers are pretty much the only team that has jumped out to a fast, commanding start, as they sit at 3-0 in the standings with a +25 scoring differential. One out of seven teams will miss the playoffs later this summer, but as of now all seven playoff spots are still up for grabs. The next two weeks are huge in terms of setting yourself up for a playoff run after the All-Star hiatus. This weekend’s action will be played on the campus of Hofstra University beginning Friday night at 7pm with Archers vs Chrome.