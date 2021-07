There are plenty of great free-to-play video games out there especially if you’re after some battle royale gameplay. It seemed like just about every studio was putting something out there whether it was a completely new video game or a game mode to a popular established franchise. For instance, there were plenty of rumors after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, that a battle royale game mode would be coming out. While fans were right about the battle royale game mode, they were surprised to see it launched as a free standalone video game experience.