Three streets in Cottageville are experiencing a boil water advisory until Tuesday
A fire hydrant repair on Bar Run Road in Cottageville has some residents under a boil water advisory until Tuesday, a Cottageville Public Service District representative said. The representative said this advisory will affect about 30 customers and they have all been contacted about the inconvenience. People in the area are suggested to bring their water to a boil for a minute, and let it cool before using for cooking, drinking, bathing or washing dishes.www.jacksonnewspapers.com