New COVID-19 outbreaks are driving some places back under lockdown and behind masks
An increase of coronavirus infections around the world is forcing some governments to reimplement lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus. From Australia to Israel and around Europe, health officials announced new restrictions ahead of the weekend as they report clusters of outbreaks and try to mitigate further transmissions. These decisions come as the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus becomes the dominant strain in several countries.whyy.org