POTUS

New COVID-19 outbreaks are driving some places back under lockdown and behind masks

WHYY
WHYY
 15 days ago
An increase of coronavirus infections around the world is forcing some governments to reimplement lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus. From Australia to Israel and around Europe, health officials announced new restrictions ahead of the weekend as they report clusters of outbreaks and try to mitigate further transmissions. These decisions come as the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus becomes the dominant strain in several countries.

whyy.org
Community Policy
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: CDC: No masks for vaccinated teachers, students

NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidelines Friday. The changes come after a growing national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in recent months in COVID hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S.
Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Lockdowns toughen in Seoul and Sydney as Delta variant Covid-19 outbreaks grow

The capital of South Korea and Australia's largest city announced Friday they would increase their Covid-19 prevention measures to combat growing outbreaks of the Delta variant in both cities. Seoul will raise its distancing measures to its highest level ever to counter surging Covid-19 numbers, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Australia extends lockdown to seven cities as country scrambles to contain Covid outbreak

Australia has announced to extend lockdown and social distancing restrictions to more parts of the country with seven cities now under a lockdown, as cases of highly contagious Delta variant rise. The announcement of the extension came on Wednesday, following the rise in reported cases in Australia to more than 200. Cities like Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Darwin, Townsville and the Gold Coast have already been in lockdown, with around half of the Australian population living under stay-at-home orders. With more than five million residents of greater Sydney under a two-week lockdown until July 9, New South Wales state reported 22...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Parts of Australia under new Covid lockdown after cases of Delta variant

Australia is grappling with several outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, with a wave of restrictions rolling across the country and plunging some cities into lockdown for the first time since the pandemic began. Residents of every state and territory in the country – except the island...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 outbreaks expand in Australia

In quickly evolving developments over the weekend, COVID-19 cases were detected in more Australian states, with capitals of three of the country's six states now in lockdown to curb the spread. Elsewhere, parts of Southeast Asia continue to battle fresh surges, with Indonesia reporting a new single-day high. Australia battles...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

COVID Lockdowns and Restrictions Spread Across Australia With New Outbreak

With less than 5 percent of the population fully vaccinated, authorities across Australia have been imposing lockdowns and other restrictions. The highly contagious Delta variant and travel are fueling the new outbreaks. A day after Sydney entered a partial two-week lockdown, Perth imposed new restrictions after revealing that a local woman who returned from Sydney contracted the virus and visited a gym, two schools, a bar, and a shopping center while infectious. “I want to foreshadow that, given how contagious this strain of the virus is, we do anticipate that in the next few days, case numbers are likely to increase even beyond what we have seen today because we are seeing that people in isolation, unfortunately, would have already transmitted to all their house contacts,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned.
Rushville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

COVID-19 outbreak traced to camp

Nearly 100 COVID-19 cases have resulted from an outbreak at a summer youth camp in west central Illinois, mostly involving unvaccinated people, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday. So far, 85 campers and adult staff members with Crossing Camp in Rushville have contracted the virus. Eleven additional COVID-19...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Powder River County, MTpowderriverexaminer.com

County Experiences COVID-19 Outbreak

Powder River County is experiencing another outbreak of COVID-19 that rivals previous outbreaks. Currently we have twenty active cases with two additional deaths attributed to the virus. Even more surprising is seven of these cases are considered "breakout" which means a person who has been vaccinated contracts the illness. I...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
TravelPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Have to Pay More to Do This One Thing

There are plenty of benefits to being fully vaccinated in the U.S.—beyond being protected from COVID, that is. Fully vaccinated people are allowed to ditch their masks, gather in large crowds, and forgo social distancing. Those who haven't gotten the shot, on the other hand, may find themselves facing more restrictions, like having to quarantine when visiting Hawaii and being banned completely from several popular travel destinations. Now, unvaccinated people might be facing another complication in their vacation plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.

