Flooding causes multiple road closures

ELDON — Recent heavy rains in the area has led the the closure of many roads in Wapello County.

A Facebook post from the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning warned of hazardous road conditions due to the weather. “Be cautious during your morning travel and pay attention to the current road conditions,” it read. “Deputies spent the night responding to storm calls including water crossing the roadways.”

The post included photos of a washout on 64th Street northeast of Blakesburg, located near the railroad crossing.

Additionally, releases from the Wapello County Road Department list the following indefinite closures for flooding:

• 100th Street between Agency Hedrick Road and 60th Avenue.

• Chief Wapello Road between 56th Avenue and 73rd Street.

• 42nd Avenue between Highway 16 and 28th Street.

• 29th Street between 42nd Avenue and 48th Avenue.

• 15th Street between 82nd Avenue and 90th Avenue.

• Copperhead Road between 20th Street and 82nd Avenue.

• 30th Street between 19th Avenue and Jefferson-Wapello Avenue.

• 90th Avenue between 15th Street and Monarch Trail in Davis County.

• 56th Avenue between Chief Wapello Road and 73rd Street.

• Bladensburg Road between 15th Avenue and 20th Avenue.

• 92nd Street between Competing Road and 50th Avenue.

River Road is also closed from 20th Street to Eldon-Floris road due to a fallen tree blocking the road at 6002 River Road. The county says removal was set to begin first thing Friday with the road expected to be cleared by the end of the day.

Wapello County Emergency Management Agency also noted on its Facebook page that a lightning strike took out several blocks of power in Eldon Thursday night. The Agency is also asking county residents, especially those in the Eldon area, to assist in collecting damage assessment information; a link for reporting such damage is available on the Facebook page. They are also asking Eldon residents to post photos or video of the flooding to the page to assist with documentation.

Wapello County is not yet in the clear from damage. A flash flood watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday. “Local law enforcement reported some roads were still under water due to the thunderstorms last night that produced 5 to 6 inches of rainfall,” read a weather alert from the National Weather Service Friday morning. Later in the day, it warned another round of showers could produce 1-2 inches Friday evening and into Saturday morning. The agency’s weekend forecast for Ottumwa includes a 90% chance of precipitation overnight Friday and Saturday and a 60% chance of precipitation Saturday night.

Chances for rain taper off Sunday, with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day and 50% overnight. The possibility of more rain continues through Thursday, according to the NWS extended forecast.