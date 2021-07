Did you know that California’s housing market has its own version of March Madness? That’s right, this phenomenon is called the “magic window,” which opens between mid-March and mid-April. The window is actually more like a porthole; not everyone gets to look at the other side. Those who want to sell quickly for the top dollar always keep an eye out for this magical four-week window, and so should you—that’s what your realtor would say anyway. Put your home on the market during these four frenzied weeks and watch interest kick in like clockwork. By the time June rolls in, you’ll be ready to close. But before you start rushing, here’s what you need to know about the best time to list a house.