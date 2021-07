Enjoy these inspirational and thought-provoking poems from our poets!. Sleepless Night Words swirl in my head Trying to make sense of it all The latest trend Seems to be pandemic fallout Why else would people from my past Suddenly be contacting me? Out of the blue Does this strange new world Make us seek the security of long ago? Lonely No More My lonely, lonely Lonely life Is lonely no more Waking up happy Is a gift To be savored ~ Stephanie Sloane, author of Dear Me: Poems of Loss, Grief, and Hope in New York’s Darkest Days.