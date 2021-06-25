I'm a Mom and a Former Spy: Here Are the Transferable Skills I Apply to Parenting

I read your column about the loving, wonderful husband who wants to help his wife who had a stroke. She is displaying signs of depression and feelings of worthlessness, telling him to leave her so that he can “get on with his life,” but he does not want to leave. He wants to continue to live a loving and productive life together with her, but doesn’t see how he can, given her inability to integrate her new body and medical needs into her old life. I was scrolling through Instagram recently and came across a post that immediately reminded me of this letter, it was like it was divinely sent! The website is called Hope Heals, and posts and stories are written by a young woman with two children, who had a stroke at age 26! She is in a wheelchair and, like your reader, needs help with daily living activities. Her outlook is so positive and her attitude of adjusting to fit her new body and new abilities into her existing life is inspiring!