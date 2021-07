Belgium’s leading scorer at the European Championship is no stranger to Italy’s veteran defenders. They all play in Serie A. Romelu Lukaku will likely be the main attacking threat when Belgium takes on Italy in Munich on Friday in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. The Inter Milan forward has scored three goals in his team’s four victories so far. Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard both doubtful for the game so Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini and teammate Leonardo Bonucci will know just who to focus on. Both defenders play at Juventus. Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard says "I estimate the odds 50-50.”