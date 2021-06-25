Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

Search for suspect in Daytona police officer shooting enters second day

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 15 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The massive search for the man who police say shot a Daytona beach officer is now in its second day.

Othal Wallace has been on the run since Wednesday evening after police say he shot Daytona officer Jayson Raynor in the head.

Daytona police said Raynor was on proactive patrol on Kingston Avenue when he spotted a suspicious car.

According to police, while Raynor was questioning Wallace, a confrontation escalated between the two.

That is when investigators say Wallace shot the officer in the head and fled the scene.

The 26-year-old officer was taken to Halifax Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Thursday, investigators say they got a tip that Wallace may have fled Florida and could be headed to Georgia.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said several agencies are involved in the search for Wallace.

“We got a lot resources out there. I’m hopeful; hopeful and determined to catch him,” he said.

Thursday night, dozens of officers held a prayer vigil for the injured officer.

“I’m hopeful and I’m keeping the faith that he’s going to pull through,” Young said.

On Friday, a GoFundMe had been established to provide assistance to Raynor and his family.

Information on the fund can be found here.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

