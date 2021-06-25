Here Are The Top 5 Food Trucks In Las Vegas

Click here for a list of other spectacular outdoor art attractions you can see for free. You can't miss renowned Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone's whimsical Seven Magic Mountains, a vibrant public art installation just outside of Las Vegas near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15. Seven teetering, more than 30-foot tall towers made up of colorful, stacked boulders punctuate the arid Mojave Desert — a stark contrast between the "natural" majestic mountains and desert and the "artificial" electric excess of Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Since its opening in 2016, the installation produced by the Nevada Museum of Art and Art Production Fund has been extended to remain on view through the end of 2021.