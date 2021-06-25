The Crown Season 5: Who is U.K. Prime Minister John Major?
Earlier today, Netflix announced that Sherlock Holmes himself, Jonny Lee Miller, had been cast in the role of John Major in The Crown Season 5. While Miller is no stranger to period dramas—he previously starred in the BBC series Emma and Mansfield Park—the 48-year-old actor is probably best known for his work as a modern-day version of the world’s greatest detective in the CBS procedural Elementary, where he starred alongside Lucy Liu.showsnob.com