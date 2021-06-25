Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Crown Season 5: Who is U.K. Prime Minister John Major?

By Mads Lennon
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, Netflix announced that Sherlock Holmes himself, Jonny Lee Miller, had been cast in the role of John Major in The Crown Season 5. While Miller is no stranger to period dramas—he previously starred in the BBC series Emma and Mansfield Park—the 48-year-old actor is probably best known for his work as a modern-day version of the world’s greatest detective in the CBS procedural Elementary, where he starred alongside Lucy Liu.

showsnob.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

106K+
Followers
297K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
John Major
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Jonny Lee Miller
Person
Jonathan Pryce
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Lesley Manville
Person
Margaret Thatcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#Prime Ministers#British Royal Family#Uk#Cbs#Variety#Elstree Studios#Bbc Panorama#The Conservative Party#Exchequer#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosHello Magazine

The Crown: who has been cast as the royal family in season five so far

Filming for The Crown season five has officially taken off, even though several roles are still unofficially cast! However, the hugely popular Netflix series has announced several cast members for season five, including who will be playing the likes of the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Diana. See the full list of official casting announcements so far…
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Y-fronts at the ready! Why the Crown casting Jonny Lee Miller as John Major is discomfiting fans

Appearance: Boring, grey, dusty. Tucks his shirt into his Y-fronts. Or wears them – the underpants – outside his suit. Really? Jonny Lee Miller, the glamorous actor? Anarchic peroxided smackhead in Trainspotting; Edmund Bertram in the 1999 film of Mansfield Park; Dade Murphy in Hackers, in which he starred alongside Angelina Jolie … To whom he was married, briefly. He was also married to the actor and model Michele Hicks – for longer, though no longer. Plus he has been romantically linked with Kate Moss, Natalie Appleton, Jennifer Esposito, Edwina Currie …
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Cinemas, Theaters in England Will Return to Full Capacity From July 19, Says U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Cinemas and theaters across England will return to full capacity from July 19, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. In addition, live events such as sports and concerts will be allowed to operate as in pre-COVID times at capacity and the one meter social distancing rule will be scrapped. People in England will no longer be legally required to wear masks, including in crowded spaces, but the government will provide health and safety advice.
EntertainmentPosted by
Pitchfork

Thom Yorke and Elton John Criticize Brexit Minister David Frost, Who Denies Responsibility in UK Touring Crisis

Elton John criticized the British government in an Observer interview last week, calling out “philistines” who failed to recognize how Brexit has negatively impacted touring musicians. “I’m livid about what the government did when Brexit happened,” John said. “We’ve been talking to Lord [Paul] Strasburger about it, and we’ve been talking to Lord [David] Frost, but we didn’t really get anywhere with him…. It’s a nightmare. To young people just starting a career, it’s crucifying.”
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Prime Minister, it's the British public who deserve a letter of thanks

It was sweet to see the correspondence between our Prime Minister and his outgoing Health Secretary last week. Really very touching. All those thank yous, all that gratitude for the hard work done, not just during the pandemic, but before it. Not a single “totally f------ hopeless” in sight!. “You...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Here's How to Watch 'Love Island' U.K. Season 7 in the U.S.

Is there a better way to relax in the summertime than with some ridiculous reality TV? While there are, of course, a number of U.S. shows that fit the bill—Bachelor in Paradise is coming back, baby!—our friends across the pond are up on their reality TV game, too, particularly with the addictive dating show Love Island. Love Island is returning for season 7 this summer, and if you want to watch from the U.S., then the wait won't be very long. But you're going to need to some help accessing it easily. Here's everything you need to know.

Comments / 0

Community Policy