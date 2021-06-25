How To Get Beautifully Bronzed Summer Skin, According to 6 Pro Make-Up Artists

Want more skin care? Join the Beauty Group on Facebook. David Yi was working on his first book, Pretty Boys: Legendary Icons Who Redefined Beauty (and How to Glow Up, Too), when he came across a detail that blew his mind. He was researching “masculine-identifying folks and their relationship with makeup,” he says, when he discovered that Neanderthals wore foundation, highlighter, and blush some 50,000 years ago. “These weren’t low-browed, grunting, low-IQ folks,” Yi says. “They had a high emotional intelligence because they used makeup as self-expression — that’s what an archaeologist, Professor João Zilhão from the University of Bristol, said in the 2000s when they discovered this. Innately, we all want to feel beautiful, and wanting other people to recognize your beauty actually means you have a higher intellect.” Yi was amazed. “I was like, So liking makeup or skin care means I’m really smart. I knew it!”