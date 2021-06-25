Cancel
Skin Care

How To Get Beautifully Bronzed Summer Skin, According to 6 Pro Make-Up Artists

By Hannah Coates
Vogue
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully bronzed, sun-kissed skin – it’s what we’re all after, isn’t it? From Gisele to Naomi, a fresh glow – think pro surfer’s complexion meets healthy, cared-for skin – is forever on trend regardless of the time of year, but during the summer months we up the ante on products that set the skin alight at golden hour. Bronzer, self tan, highlighter, blush… The latest make-up formulas can help you get there, no holiday needed, as they create authentically sun-drenched skin without the UV damage. Here, six pro make-up artists share their tricks of the trade.

