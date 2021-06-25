Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Proctorio Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Certification

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 16 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. To demonstrate the company’s dedication to information security, Proctorio has become the first learning integrity platform to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. Proctorio has received third-party accreditation in accordance with the published International Standards Organization criteria. A-LIGN, the third-party auditor that completed Proctorio’s SOC 2 Type 1 security audit in February 2021, also performed Proctorio’s initial certification audit to certify Proctorio’s ISMS against the ISO 27001 standard.

www.middletownpress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Internal Control#Iso Iec 27001 2013#Prweb#A Lign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
TechnologyUSC News

New Information Security Policies

ITS’ Office of Chief Information Security Officer (OCISO) recently issued three Information Security Policies, effective June 30, 2021. These policies set the expectation for employees, faculty, and students to keep information safe and were designed in collaboration with faculty, staff, leadership, and groups such as the University Technology Council, Academic Senate, and others.
Technologymartechseries.com

Crewdle Peer-to-Peer Video Conferencing Provider Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification

Crewdle, a technology start-up that leverages peer-to-peer (P2P) technology for high quality video conferencing, announced it obtained a carbon neutral certification from Planetair.ca, a Canadian non-profit leader in the fight against climate change. The company’s unique peer-to-peer technology consumes minimal energy, leaving a small environmental footprint–where server-based providers trend much higher. With a commitment to making a difference through reduced carbon emissions, the Crewdle founders and its team invested in Gold Standard carbon-credits, leading to the Planetair certification.
Technologykaspersky.com

Ontologies in information security

Here at Kaspersky, we regularly analyze new technologies and look for ways to put them to use in cybersecurity. Ontology may not represent a very popular approach right now, but it can speed up and simplify a lot of processes. I believe it’s only a matter of time before using ontology for cybersecurity catches on.
Technologyarxiv.org

Information Security Analysis in the Passenger-Autonomous Vehicle Interaction

Autonomous vehicles (AV) are becoming a part of humans' everyday life. There are numerous pilot projects of driverless public buses; some car manufacturers deliver their premium-level automobiles with advanced self-driving features. Thus, assuring the security of a Passenger-Autonomous Vehicle interaction arises as an important research topic, as along with opportunities, new cybersecurity risks and challenges occur that potentially may threaten Passenger's privacy and safety on the roads. This study proposes an approach of the security requirements elicitation based on the developed threat model. Thus, information security risk management helps to fulfil one of the principles needed to protect data privacy - information security. We demonstrate the process of security requirements elicitation to mitigate arising security risks. The findings of the paper are case-oriented and are based on the literature review. They are applicable for AV system implementation used by ride-hailing service providers that enable supervisory AV control.
TechnologyNetwork World

CIO’s Definitive Guide to Achieving Secure Cloud Networking

CIOs and IT departments are experiencing increased pressure to deliver more with less while facing the acceleration of technology demands. In this guide, you will learn how several key verticals are moving to the cloud to circumvent business and IT challenges in order to be set up for success against future demands.
Businessmartechseries.com

J.R. Tietsort Joins Aura as Chief Information Security Officer

Tietsort to advance security strategy as the company enters next phase of growth. Aura, a leading provider of comprehensive digital security solutions for consumers, today announced the appointment of J.R. Tietsort to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). As CISO, Tietsort will lead Aura’s Information Security team, working to protect the company’s intellectual property and safeguard its operations.
EconomyValueWalk

How Does ISO 9001 Certification Lead To Business Expansion

ISO 9001 is a widely popular international standard that defines the need for the best-practice Quality Management System. This standard is suitable for organizations of all sizes and industry sectors. It helps showcase their ability to offer superior quality services and products. A company that is ISO certified indicates to...
Businessmakeuseof.com

What Is An ISO 27001 Audit and Does My Company Need One?

In our world of commodified data, cybersecurity standards need to be sky-high and razor-sharp. Most companies, even if not immediately tech-related, will eventually run into the need to gird themselves from within. More than a decade ago, the International Organization of Standards adopted a specification called ISO 27001. So what...
BusinessLight Reading

Sixty operators and vendors achieve MEF 3.0 certification

While most of us would consider putting on jeans and brushing our hair as plenty productive during a pandemic, MEF's members are clearly overachievers as over 60 service providers and vendors are now MEF 3.0 certified. MEF says certifications are up 75% since May 2020 among service providers – of...
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Inventory Recognized For Excellent Security With Veracode Certification

Cloud Inventory a leader in innovative inventory management technology, has announced that its mobile-first, cloud-based platform has strengthened its security credentials by receiving Veracode™ Verified Standard certification. The certification, indicated by the Veracode Seal, recognizes that companies utilizing Cloud Inventory’s low-code inventory management solutions can be assured of outstanding security.
Businessmartechseries.com

Vouched Earns Key ISO/IEC Certifications for Data Security and Privacy Best Practices

Vouched today announced the achievement of two key ISO/IEC certifications that extend its leadership in the rapidly emerging digital identity verification industry by demonstrating globally accepted best practices for data security and privacy management. “As more and more vital services move to online delivery models, fast, reliable and affordable identity...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Vouched provides assurance of biometric data security and privacy with ISO certification

Vouched has achieved certification for ISO/IEC 27001 for compliant Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), and the ISO/IEC 27701 extension standard for Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS). The achievement provides Vouched’ customers with assurance that the security and privacy of data handled for its selfie biometrics and AI-based digital identity verification...
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

HHAeXchange Achieves HITRUST CSF® Re-Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, today announced the Enterprise Application, Professional (Payer) Application, Time and Attendance / Telephone Platform and Data Exchange (SFTP Platform) hosted at Digital Realty in New York, NY and at Amazon Web Services (AWS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Hardik Parekh, Former Head of Product Security at Splunk, Joins Five9 as Chief Information Security Officer

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2021-- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the appointment of Chief Information Security Officer Hardik Parekh, an industry recognized executive with a track record of developing and maturing world-class security programs in enterprise companies including Intuit, Amazon, and Splunk.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

GlobalPlatform achieves ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation to support cybersecurity initiatives

GlobalPlatform has been accredited as an ISO/IEC 17065 compliant certification body. Accreditation demonstrates the certification processes in place for its three certification schemes: functional, secure element (SE) security and trusted execution environment (TEE) security. This strengthens the value of the qualifications vendors achieve through its schemes, reinforces the role of...
TechnologyCIO

Security is Security: CIOs Must Unify the Physical and Virtual

Enterprises often rely on different teams for physical and cybersecurity, but increasingly, organizations are turning to the CIO for overall security leadership and guidance. “You need someone at the top who owns all security,” said Anthony Leather, Co-Founder and Director of Westlands Advisory, which advises organizations on complex business and security issues. “There’s no cut-off between physical and cybersecurity anymore.”
Technologyaithority.com

Crowell & Moring Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification Of Information Protection Regulations And Risk Protocols

Crowell & Moring’s iManage Filesite platform has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification status related to the management and security of sensitive data and other information. The certification means the system has been evaluated against more than 270 security controls, including key risk factors impacting information security and compliance, as well as established protocols for maintaining a protected and private network.
Softwareaithority.com

Enterprise AI Startup BeyondMinds Certified By Top International Security Standard

ISO 27001:2013 Affirms BeyondMinds Commitment to Safeguard Customers. BeyondMinds, an enterprise AI software provider delivering fully managed, production-grade AI solutions on top of its turnkey AI platform, announced it has earned ISO 27001:2013. The certification, which is an international standard, further validates the security and integrity of BeyondMinds’ solutions, and its ability to protect sensitive and proprietary corporate data, including financial information, intellectual property, and employee and customer details.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

PingCAP Achieves ISO 27001 For TiDB Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PingCAP, the leading distributed SQL provider, announces today that the company has achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 certification for TiDB Cloud, the managed service of TiDB, a distributed SQL database. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI), an ANAB-accredited certification body headquartered in London.
Athens, GANews-Medical.net

Purisys Adds ISO Certifications Confirming Its Commitment to Quality and Excellence

ATHENS, Ga., July 7, 2021 – Purisys LLC, a leading supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services, and pharmaceutical reference materials, today announced that it has obtained two additional global ISO certifications: ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and ISO 17034 (Reference Materials Producers). These...

Comments / 0

Community Policy