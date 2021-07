We’ve got some tips from a scholar in that area, Marelisa Fabrega, author of “Daring to Live Fully”. we could all use more tips on becoming our best selves. Tip number one, stop being so scared of looking foolish. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to do but afraid of how you may look doing it, let that fear go. Ask yourself, what is one thing I want to do but putting off because I’m scared of looking foolish. Then go do it.