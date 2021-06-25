Police offering reward after 'probable explosive device' found at Storybook Land
Storybook Land and Wylie Park were closed into Friday afternoon after a suspicious object was found near the entrance of Storybook Land. City Manager Joe Gaa said the object was removed by the Aberdeen Police Department after it was determined that it was potentially explosive. According to a news release from police, an initial investigation of the device "indicates that it was a probable explosive device that was built to activate at a later time."www.aberdeennews.com