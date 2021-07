Mt. San Jacinto College is among 12 colleges nationwide to be selected by the Urban Institute’s Career and Technical Education CoLab to participate in its College Community of Practice. MSJC’s efforts will focus on its Water Technology program, which helps students earn a degree and certificate that can lead to in-demand careers at water districts in the region. The college will receive a $30,000 grant to support its participation for two years. The Urban Institute’s CTE CoLab aims to reduce inequities in academic and career outcomes for students of color – especially students who are Black, Latinx or Indigenous – enrolled in online postsecondary Career Education programs. As Career Education programs increasingly move online, the CTE CoLab is partnering with 12 communit.