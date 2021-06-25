Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Man steals yacht in New York, sails to Vermont, police say

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrnXW_0afDMbxI00

ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A man stole a nearly $1 million yacht from its slip in upstate New York and sailed it to a Vermont state park, investigators said.

Authorities said Robert Morris took a 48-foot Jeanneau Prestige 500 yacht named “Volans” from the Safe Harbor Gaines Marina in Rouses Point, New York, and navigated it across Lake Champlain to Vermont, WCAX reported.

Morris, 56, was at sea two days before the vessel was recovered at Burton Island State Park. Authorities said they found five other sets of boat keys on the yacht, which were missing from the marina.

Morris was arrested and charged with felony grand larceny, operating without the owner’s consent and possession of stolen property, WCAX reported.

The yacht is owned by Ron McCarthy, a Montreal resident who keeps the ship at the upstate New York slip.

At his arraignment Wednesday, Morris said he was water testing the boat after making mechanical repairs to it, WCAX reported. He also said McCarthy had given him permission to use it and was taking the boat to him in Montreal. McCarthy said this was not true. The boat was also found heading south, not north, where McCarthy lives.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rouses Point, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Rouses Point, NY
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sails#Yacht#Police#Wcax#Channel 3 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
AccidentsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Austria: 13 injured after car plows into market crowd

BERLIN — (AP) — A car plowed into a crowd at a Sunday market in the Austrian town of St. Florian, injuring 13 people — at least three of them seriously, police said. It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle had crashed into the stall, said Clemens Lehner, a spokesman for Upper Austria police. The 87-year-old driver was among the injured.

Comments / 0

Community Policy