How The MCU Mirrors Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans' Real-Life Friendship

Before we had Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, or Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, there was Scarlett Johansson wowing Marvel fans with her debut as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2.” Outside of Robert Downey, Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson, Johansson has been involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe longer than any of her other original ‘Avengers’ co-stars. But on July 9, with the release of “Black Widow” in theaters and Disney+, the actress says goodbye to the superhero world that launched her into superstardom. And as you might expect, she has mixed feelings about this situation.