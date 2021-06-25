How The MCU Mirrors Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans' Real-Life Friendship
Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are two of the longest serving Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the former debuting as Black Widow back in "Iron Man 2" opposite Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. The entire franchise has come a long way since then, with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige pushing the boundaries of long-form cinematic storytelling across 23 films and counting. And while Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers formed a great bond during "The Avengers" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have been friends for much longer.