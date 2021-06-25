Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How The MCU Mirrors Scarlett Johansson And Chris Evans' Real-Life Friendship

By Eammon Jacobs
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are two of the longest serving Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the former debuting as Black Widow back in "Iron Man 2" opposite Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. The entire franchise has come a long way since then, with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige pushing the boundaries of long-form cinematic storytelling across 23 films and counting. And while Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers formed a great bond during "The Avengers" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have been friends for much longer.

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Mcu#The Winter Soldier#Sirius Xm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

Scarlett Johansson Says Leaving The MCU Is “Bittersweet” But She’s Leaving “On A High Note”

Before we had Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, or Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, there was Scarlett Johansson wowing Marvel fans with her debut as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2.” Outside of Robert Downey, Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson, Johansson has been involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe longer than any of her other original ‘Avengers’ co-stars. But on July 9, with the release of “Black Widow” in theaters and Disney+, the actress says goodbye to the superhero world that launched her into superstardom. And as you might expect, she has mixed feelings about this situation.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Scarlett Johansson Is Launching A Skin-Care Brand

This morning on Good Morning America, actress Scarlett Johansson announced some major personal news: She's launching her own skin-care brand. Deviating from her decades-long career acting and producing, the Black Widow star says that she's been quietly working on this new project in the beauty space for quite some time.
MoviesHello Magazine

Black Widow first reactions are in - and viewers are saying the same thing

Scarlett Johansson’s much-anticipated solo MCU film Black Widow premiered on Tuesday, and those lucky enough to watch the film before its release on 9 July have given their early reactions. Taking to Twitter, the reviews have been hugely positive, with viewers particularly praising Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in...
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Here are four words for you, Scarlett Johansson is pregnant. That’s right she and her husband Colin Jost are expecting their first child together. Some insiders say she’ll be delivering the baby soon, others say that she’s been keeping it quiet for awhile and that’s why she’s backed out from several events to promote her film Black Widow.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Praises Elizabeth Olsen’s Contributions To The MCU

For a long time, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was pretty much the only major recurring female character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, and Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill all popped up every now and again, but after their initial debuts they were more tertiary supporting players than figures integral to the plots of whatever they appeared in.
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Scarlett Johansson to Star in ‘Tower of Terror’ Movie

Picture if you will, a theme-park attraction so memorably scary, so terribly entertaining, that a motion picture company would attempt to turn it into a movie not once, but twice. This is not some imaginary scenario. This is a very real sequence of events, playing out in a world very much like our own. The only difference: This world is located in one of the more commercialized corners of ... the Twilight Zone.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Black Widow’: Scarlett Johansson Finally Gets Her Moment to Shine in the MCU

Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, has been hanging out in the MCU since 2010, often memorable but rarely the star. Her first appearance was, after all, in Iron Man 2: someone else’s movie. Somehow, despite being played by Scarlett Johansson, even Ant-Man snuck ahead of her in line for his own, stand-alone feature — two of them, in fact. Not exactly a complaint; those Marvel movies are solid, frequently clever diversions, a welcome dash of low-stakes nonsense amid so much clashing world destruction.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

‘Black Widow’ review: A Marvel showcase for Scarlett Johansson’s Russian super-assassin. And her kid sister!

On the whole I’d rather watch a few more episodes of “Loki.” But “Black Widow” is pretty good Marvel, with an excellent cast, the usual generic third-act destruction and a bonus plot twist. After standing around doing not much in most of her previous appearances as Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson finally secures her stand-alone showcase, a decade late. And then her movie’s purloined by Florence Pugh.
MoviesTalking With Tami

Pinky Review: Marvel Studios ‘Black Widow’ Starring Scarlett Johansson

Marvel’s Black Widow is hitting theaters tomorrow, as well as Disney+ with Premium Access on Friday July 9th. I got a chance to see an advance screening and it was really good, long but good lol! The movie is about Natasha who’s on the run for siding with Captain America and having broken the Sokovia Accords. While in hiding she stumbles upon Dreykov who’s using a brain controlling drug to turn girls into “Widows”. Natasha reunites with her lil sister Yelana to free the Widows and take on the Taskmaster. Yes, it’s suspenseful, full of action and it keeps your interest! Check out more about this movie inside…
Movieshotspotatl.com

Name A Cooler Duo: “Black Widow” Stars Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh Talk Their Meme-able Chemistry In Marvel’s Movie-Of-The-Moment

After months of delays and fan grumblings, Marvel’s long-awaited Action blockbuster “Black Widow” is finally ready for its moment as the most anticipated summer release since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”. The action-packed spy thriller follows Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow as she confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a...
MoviesPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Who Is New MCU Star, Yelena Belova, From Black Widow?

Geeks all over the Ark-La-Tex are getting back to the movies, and back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in droves today as Black Widow debuts (finally). The movie was supposed to be released back in 2020, but due to the COVID pandemic, the movie was delayed until this summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy