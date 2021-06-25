Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Grains, livestock mixed.

By The Associated Press, AP
kdow.biz
 15 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 6.50 cents at $6.4075 a bushel; July corn dropped 15.25 cents at $6.42 a bushel; July oats was up 15.75 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 5.25 cents at $13.5525 a bushel.

kdow.biz
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Ap#Lean Hogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

Corn is 7 to 8 cents lower, soybeans are 5 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 7 to 8 cents lower at midday with spread trade still firming, while new crop continues to test support at the lower end of the range with a fresh low scored before bouncing a bit as rains work through short term. Ethanol margins continue to see support from the corn pullback and the energy complex rebound.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures ease as cash market diverges

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased for a third session on Friday as futures markets tried to read conflicting cash markets, traders said. “We have the South backed up on cattle, trying to get cattle moved through,” said Scott Varilek, broker at Kooima Kooima...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Mixed Ahead of Rain, USDA WASDE Report

December corn was down 7 1/4 cents and November soybeans were up 9 3/4 cents Friday, a mixed reaction to rain in this weekend’s forecast and the anticipation of USDA’s WASDE and Crop Production reports on Monday. Winter wheats were also mixed with KC wheat higher and Chicago lower. September...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Rain pushes corn to 12% weekly drop

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures dipped on Friday, losing 12% for the week as rain and moderate temperatures were expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops. Wheat followed lower, but was propped up by drier conditions across the Northern U.S. Plains, while soybeans inched higher on long-term forecasts returning to hot, dry weather.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 10-15 cents, corn down 6-8 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 3 cents to down 3 cents per bushel * Wheat futures seen mixed, with most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contracts easing on seasonal harvest pressure. * MGEX spring wheat steadying after September contract notched its biggest decline in two months on Wednesday and K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts firming on bargain buying after hitting three-month low. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 3/4 cent lower at $6.21-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 2-1/2 cents higher at $5.87 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-1/2 cents lower at $7.96-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn falling after some much-needed rain, fell in the northwest portion of the U.S. Corn Belt, and forecasts called for more storms. Concerns about waning demand from China adding pressure. * Most-active CBOT December corn ended overnight trading near session low. * Conab cut its estimate for Brazil's 2020/21 corn crop to 93.385 million tonnes from 96.392 million tonnes in June. * CBOT December corn last traded down 6 cents at $5.25 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans under pressure from forecasts for good growing weather across the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT November soybeans dropped below their 10-day moving average overnight. Traders watching to see if contract can hold support at its 100-day moving average. * CBOT November soybeans last traded down 14 cents at $13.13-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Agricultureinvesting.com

Soybeans Enter Bear Market; First Grain In Inflation-Era To Do So

It was probably not what many people expected in this era of food commodity-fueled inflation, but soybeans are in a bear market after a huge upward revision in US stockpiles of the grain sent shockwaves and a selloff through the trade. As of Thursday, the most-active soybean futures contract on...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn fall on cool, wet forecast

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ended lower on Thursday, pressured by cool, rainy forecasts across the U.S. growing belt, though dryness in the upper Midwest continues to threaten developing crops. Corn eased as beneficial rains aided crops entering pollination, while wheat firmed as sparse moisture reached drought-hit...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn set for 10% weekly decline on improved supply prospects

* Cool, wet weather forecasts for U.S. Midwest keep corn futures falling * Less pessimistic views on Brazil corn crop also curb market * Soybeans, wheat hesitant as dry northern U.S. still a concern * Grain markets cautious before Monday's USDA supply/demand report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised to decline 10% this week as rain and moderate temperatures are expected to boost U.S. Midwest crops. Soybeans and wheat were almost flat and headed for a weekly fall, but found support in concerns over persisting drought in the northern U.S. and Canada. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.9% at $5.19-3/4 a bushel, as of 1120 GMT. The contract has lost 10.4% this week, giving back most of its steep gains last week when a lower-than-expected U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimate of corn acreage had fanned supply worries. Weather forecasts showing substantial rainfall across the Midwest along with moderate heat changed market sentiment this week, encouraging the idea that strong yields could offset any shortfall in planted area. "The easing of weather worries in the U.S. Midwest's northwest has taken prices back down to these levels, abetted by what at least was a very crowded corn long position," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Concerns over Brazil's second corn crop, which has endured drought and frost, have also eased. Brazil's CONAB agency cut its 2020/2021 total corn production forecast on Thursday but it was still higher than that of many traders. Brazilian grain grower SLC Agricola, meanwhile, said yields in first batches of second-crop corn had exceeded its expectations. CBOT soybeans was at $13.19-3/4 a bushel and CBOT wheat at $6.18-1/4, with both contracts edging up a quarter of a cent from Thursday's close. Grain markets could consolidate while waiting to see how much rainfall reaches U.S. growing belts and with attention turning to monthly supply and demand forecasts from the USDA. "Traders will be cautious today ahead of the weekend and the next USDA report on Monday," consultancy Agritel said. Grain markets will also get an update on demand later on Friday in weekly U.S. export sales. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 618.25 0.25 0.04 640.50 -3.47 CBOT corn 519.25 -4.50 -0.86 484.00 7.28 CBOT soy 1319.75 0.25 0.02 1311.00 0.67 Paris wheat Sep 198.75 -1.00 -0.50 192.50 3.25 Paris maize Jun 235.50 -0.50 -0.21 219.00 7.53 Paris rape Aug 524.50 5.75 1.11 418.25 25.40 WTI crude oil 73.85 0.91 1.25 48.52 52.21 Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 0.14 1.2100 -1.99 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing Amy Caren Daniel and Vinay Dwivedi)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall after earlier gains on weather uncertainty

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday after volatile movement in both directions as traders weighed cooler, rainy forecasts against ongoing dryness across parts of the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT November soybeans ended 7-3/4 cents lower at $13.19-1/2 per bushel, while nearby July soybeans added 3-3/4 cents to 13.90-1/4 per bushel. * CBOT December soymeal fell $2.40 to $362.50 a ton. CBOT December soyoil eased 0.51 cent to 59.18 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 122,200 tonnes of soymeal to Mexico, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Fundamentals Make for Uncertainty

Live cattle futures are expected to remain sideways Wednesday with little fundamental reason to push higher. The market was not tested Tuesday, leaving traders guessing as to market strength. Hogs may trade mixed to begin the day until there is some underlying market direction. Cattle: Steady Futures: Higher Live Equiv:...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Slaughter cows and bulls up $2-$3. Good quality feeder calves showing good interest. Sheep and goat auction Monday, July 12. Expecting a large sale that day with buyers needing to fill orders. It will be the only Monday sale in July. Top Cows: High Dressers 64.00-71.00;...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Trading Activity Before Holiday

Cattle and hog futures diverged Thursday. Cattle seems to gain strength as grain prices faded throughout the day. Hogs traded significantly higher for a period of time likely as a result of good export sales but fell hard, closing in negative territory. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $211.30 -1.28*
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

State Livestock Market Update

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Cash cattle are steady to $2.00 higher than last week....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures mixed before U.S. plantings, stocks reports

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures were mixed on Tuesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of key U.S. reports on crop plantings and inventories. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday is expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3%...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Quiet Ahead of Weekend

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 4 1/4, November soybeans are up 3/4 cent and Kansas City September wheat is 1 3/4 cents higher. CME Globex Recap: Dow Jones futures are up sharply early Friday with European markets higher and Asian markets mixed. The bond market rally continues as investors see future growth and inflation subdued and the need for more stimulus is lessened. Traders are awaiting the export sales report at 7:30 CDT, with no other significant reports on Friday. Updated weather will be closely watched as traders brace for Monday’s July USDA report.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Following Monday’s Surge

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 3 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 3 1/4 cents, and September KC wheat is up 1 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed overnight but mostly retaining Monday’s strength as the decline in conditions and the upcoming forecast look worrisome. Wednesday’s USDA reports will reshuffle the deck until weather dominates the month of July.
Currencieskdow.biz

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.90 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday.
Energy Industryamericanpeoplenews.com

What Are Micro WTI Crude Oil (MCL) Futures?

CME Group Micro WTI Crude Oil futures (MCL) are the latest in a series of micro-sized contracts. Micro Crude Oil futures are a smaller version of the NYMEX West Texas Intermediate “WTI” Crude Oil futures contract (CL) which is a benchmark for global petroleum markets. Each contract of MCL represents 100 barrels of oil which is 1/10th the size of the standard CL futures contract.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Gold rises on weaker U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Friday as the U.S. dollar weakened. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 10.4 U.S. dollars, or 0.58 percent, to close at 1,810.6 dollars per ounce. Gold rose 1.53...
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end the week higher

KUALA LUMPUR (July 9): The crude palm oil (CPO) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives (BMD) ended the week higher, rebounding from three straight days of losses, tracking the steadier performance on the soybean oil market and crude oil prices, said palm oil trader David Ng. He said higher prices...

Comments / 0

Community Policy