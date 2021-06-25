David Gelb shares the unifying thread between all the chef stories he tells, interview
From watching Jiro Dreams of Sushi to the newly released Wolfgang Documentary on Disney+, director David Gelb is not just an expert at creating food visuals that captivate the audience’s eyes. At the heart of each story is the chef, the person who transforms humble ingredients into a masterpiece, who sees inspiration when others see a void, and who is willing to peel back the layers and reveal the nuance that creates a chef into visionary.foodsided.com