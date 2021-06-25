Fido-Friendly: Sunday Brunch at One-0-Eight
I have to admit that when restaurant One-0-Eight opened in the space that was formerly occupied by Sea Salt in SLC, I was puzzled by the name. Was the street address 108? Nope, the address is 1709 E. 1300 S. Ultimately, I learned that 108 is the last three digits of the Yalecrest neighborhood zip code where One-0-Eight is located: 84108. First opened by Chef/Owner James Dumas in 2019, he left during the pandemic and One-0-Eight is now under new ownership with a new chef, Cole Hunt.utahstories.com