Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Fido-Friendly: Sunday Brunch at One-0-Eight

By Ted Scheffler
utahstories.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to admit that when restaurant One-0-Eight opened in the space that was formerly occupied by Sea Salt in SLC, I was puzzled by the name. Was the street address 108? Nope, the address is 1709 E. 1300 S. Ultimately, I learned that 108 is the last three digits of the Yalecrest neighborhood zip code where One-0-Eight is located: 84108. First opened by Chef/Owner James Dumas in 2019, he left during the pandemic and One-0-Eight is now under new ownership with a new chef, Cole Hunt.

utahstories.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac Cheese#Sunday Brunch#Travel Writer#Food Drink#Fido Friendly#Sea Salt#Chef Owner#One 0 Eight Live Jazz#The Pomegranate Mimosa#Salads Starters#French#Biscuits Gravy#Red Onion#Le Ardenne#Cuban#Swiss#Dijonaise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Why are Subway restaurants closing on July 12?

Craving that meatball marinara sandwich? Guests might want to plan ahead because Subway restaurants will be closing for part of July 12. The reason why the lights will be off is a big one and it will have even more guests heading to Subway on July 13. Recently, Subway announced...
San Diego, CAsandiegofoodfinds.com

Popular Brunch Destinations

Summertime has arrived in San Diego, and with temperatures and beach days on the rise, San Diego’s popular brunch destinations have revamped their menus to include seasonal flavors steeped in sunshine. Gaslamp Breakfast Company invites foodies to savor the season with their superfood-packed Summer Farro Salad, showcasing a blend of...
Restaurantsluxurytravelmagazine.com

Rosewood Mayakoba Launches Sunday Brunch with Niddo

Rosewood Mayakoba, the award-winning resort located in Mexico’s lush Riviera Maya and renowned for its epicurean excellence under Director of Culinary Operations Juan Pablo Loza, welcomes Mexico City restaurant Niddo for a special brunch pop-up, marking the launch of the resort’s brunch program. The first outpost outside CDMX for mother-son team Karen Drijanski and Eduardo Plaschinski, the Niddo experience will launch June 13, 2021 at Rosewood Mayakoba’s Casa del Lago restaurant for a summer residency and is available through the end of July.
Boston, MAbostonchefs.com

Weekend Brunch with $5 Mimosas

No weekend plans? Put this on your calendar: Ward 8 has brunch, complete with $5 mimosas (they’re basically bottomless at that price!) every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00am-3:00pm. The American brasserie perched on the edge of Boston’s North End will be serving up a host of tasty dishes this weekend and every weekend. Think: crab cake eggs benedict on a soft english muffin, avo toast on sourdough topped with pickled shallots and a poached egg and tender, juicy breakfast burger, if you’re brunch cravings lean more towards lunch. Be sure to make a reservation to sit out on their in-demand al-fresco patio, and head to Opentable to do it soon, because weekends fill up fast!
Restaurantsskiddle.com

BYOB - COFFEE & BRUNCH

A great spot for a simple, relaxed lunch, and you don't have to spend much. We brought a bottle of wine, were given glasses, an ice bucket & a jug of water - and paid £5 corkage. The menu was a bit limited - filled bagels, cheese board, olives, sun-dried tomatoes and other small bites, plus coffees, but the rooftop terrace was the star - spacious, filled with greenery...and bees, sunny and colourful, with a fab playlist to give atmosphere.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Only In Oklahoma

Spend The Day With Fido And Friends At Solo’s Park & Pub In Oklahoma, A Dog Park And Restaurant All In One

Solo’s Park and Pub located in Oklahoma City is designed distinctly for people who love hanging out with their friends but also don’t want to leave their dogs at home. Now you don’t have to choose. Solo’s is not your ordinary dog park, in fact, there is nothing ordinary about it and that is what […] The post Spend The Day With Fido And Friends At Solo’s Park & Pub In Oklahoma, A Dog Park And Restaurant All In One appeared first on Only In Your State.
Restaurantsskiddle.com

Garage Nation Brunch Windsor

The brunch wasnt explained to us , we were seated too far away from DJ booth, not all the food Made it down to us we sat there with no drinks most of the time we were soft drinks too which should have been an easy shout then when drinks finally arrive we're told to pay. bit of a joke. 38quid for a rice ball a slice of pizza and some bread not cool. the manager saw the problem and avoided all eye contact with us. I'm not happy but I enjoyed cartiers set then left by 3pm was starving!
Oregon StateOnlyInYourState

Enjoy Unlimited Mimosas, Brunch, And Beauty On A Columbia River Gorge Sunday Champagne Brunch Cruise In Oregon

Picture this: a winsome riverboat, PNW-inspired brunch buffet, unlimited mimosas, and the breathtaking scenery of the Columbia River Gorge. Sounds like the best brunch ever, right? Well, this is the magic of Portland Spirit Cruises. The Columbia River Gorge Sunday Champagne Brunch Cruise is perhaps the most spirited scenic tour in Oregon, and it’s really something every Oregonian needs to experience.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Ginger Chicken

Ginger chicken is so full of Vietnamese flavor that you might just forget that you made it yourself, at home. Vibrant ginger, chiles, and garlic; it’s what you’ve been craving. Adapted from Uyen Luu | Vietnamese | Hardie Grant, 2021. Another classic Kho recipe to do ahead and eat with...
RecipesPosted by
WGN TV

Sunday Brunch: Tips for grilling steaks

Chef Brian Key of Steak 48 in River North joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share some tips for grilling steaks for the holiday. Key is a native of the Chicago area and has been working in restaurants across the region since 1990. He was named Operations Director of Whitney Foods in June 2016.
RecipesKUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Pasta with a Roasted Bell Pepper Sauce

Delicious and easy to make, this pasta dish is delicious but it’s the roasted bell pepper sauce that you’ll want to make over and over again!. 1) Cook the pasta according to the package directions, rinse and set aside. 2) To roast the peppers, place the peppers on an open...
Food & Drinkslaketravis.com

Vineyard Picnic Brunch

Join us for a morning stroll in the vineyard. We’ll listen to the birds chirp, look for rabbits in the vineyard and talk about growing grapes in Texas! Find a spot along the way to enjoy your picnic brunch box. The brunch box includes a mimosa, croissant, meat & cheese, and fresh fruit.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Sunday Brunch: Bastille Day wine pairings

Caroline Conner joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her suggestions for Bastille Day wine and cheese pairings, specifically with rosé. Bastille Day is typically celebrated in Chicago, but will not be this year. Conner lives in Lyon, France and is currently studying for the Master of Wine. She does...
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Daym Drops Single Patty Burger | Rachael Ray

Bake bacon on a slotted pan in the center of the oven until crispy. Cut into 2-inch jumbo bacon bits. In a small bowl, combine sour cream, ketchup, relish, Worcestershire and hot sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Split the rolls and toast them lightly. Season meat with...
Food & Drinksvisitdelaware.com

Drag Diva Brunch

GA TABLE TICKETS: ($40 per person) include your choice of Entree and 1 Mimosa. Be seated closest to the Runway and the Stage at a GLAMAZONE VIP TABLE. You and your friends will have the best seats and have your mimosas upgraded to an ULTIMATE DIVA COCKTAIL (a $22 Value) that comes filled with our signature cocktail in a supersized souvenir cup that you can keep! These tickets also include one of our fabulous entrees for you to choose from.
Recipeseatwell101.com

16 Best Summer Keto Salad Recipes

Keto Salad Recipes – Stay fueled all through the day with these fresh and easy Summer keto salad recipes! They’re filled with flavors and plenty of healthy fat and make great options for your lunches or BBQs all summer long. Enjoy!. Keto Salad Recipes: 16 Best Summer Keto Salad Recipes.
RecipesEpicurious

Seared Scallops With Basil Risotto

Combine the pineapple juice and broth in a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Bring the mixture to a simmer, then cover with a lid and remove from the heat. Heat the butter in a large saucepan set over medium-low heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
RecipesFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Sunday Brunch: Peanut Butter and Jam Fried Ice Cream

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as presented on Good Day Utah!. Make 4 peanut butter and jam sandwiches. Flatten each with a rolling pin and slice in half. Scoop four 1 oz. ice cream balls. Wrap the ice cream with the two halves of sandwich, kind of like a baseball to cover the ice cream ball. Form into a ball, making sure the bread covers the ice cream. Place in the freezer to harden at least 3 hours or overnight.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Grilled Chicken Tacos With Fruit Salsa

Grilled chicken tacos with fruit salsa replace standard salsa made with tomatoes with salsa made with stone fruits and all the other usual suspects, including onion, cilantro, and lime. Easy. Unexpected. The chicken boasts a nice and not-too-hot spice rub. Adapted from Eva Kosmas Flores | Adventures in Chicken |...

Comments / 0

Community Policy