Fido-Friendly: Sunday Brunch at One-0-Eight

The brunch wasnt explained to us , we were seated too far away from DJ booth, not all the food Made it down to us we sat there with no drinks most of the time we were soft drinks too which should have been an easy shout then when drinks finally arrive we're told to pay. bit of a joke. 38quid for a rice ball a slice of pizza and some bread not cool. the manager saw the problem and avoided all eye contact with us. I'm not happy but I enjoyed cartiers set then left by 3pm was starving!