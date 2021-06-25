This Iconic Cheap Sports Car Isn't Coming Back, Even Though Everyone Wants It
Over the last few years, Mitsubishi has fallen a bit by the wayside as an automotive brand. Sure, more than 87,000 Americans took home a spanking new Mitsubishi last year, but the lineup has dwindled to three anonymous crossovers — the Outlander, Outlander Sport and Eclipse Cross — and the hyper-economical Mirage. And from a car enthusiast perspective, there's seldom any reason to discuss Mitsubishi, except nostalgia for the Lancer Evolution.www.gearpatrol.com