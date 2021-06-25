This Iconic Cheap Sports Car Isn't Coming Back, Even Though Everyone Wants It

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader who keeps getting warning messages in his convertible. Q. In January 2021 I found and purchased a brand new 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible. The car was built in June 2019, so sat around for 18 months. It’s only driven on weekend highway rides with my kids. A week after I brought it home, the check engine light came on, and the FordPass app alerted me, stating the engine control system is unable to control the fuel pressure as expected. Two trips to the dealer found codes related to low fuel pressure and low battery. The battery was tested, failed, and replaced. A few weeks later, the car stalled with the same messages, but before I could get to the dealer, the check engine light went out and all seemed well. A few weeks after that, the check engine light came on again, with the same messages. Do I have a lemon?