Celebrities

Britney Got Real With Fans On IG After Her Shocking Conservatorship Testimony

Elite Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, June 23, the public listened to Britney Spears address her controversial, 13-year-long conservatorship — under which she has very little control over her life — in court. What Spears said in her testimony confirmed what #FreeBritney advocates have suspected for years: Spears is not happy with the arrangement and wants out. Even after speaking directly to the court for 24 minutes, Spears wasn’t done telling her truth. Britney Spears’ first Instagram after her conservatorship testimony caught fans’ eye.

www.elitedaily.com
Britney Spears
#Conservatorship#Mental Health#Elite Daily
