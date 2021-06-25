Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How To Improve Your Fundamental Trades

By Eric Reed
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

Here’s the big reveal from Real Money’s Chris Versace: Tailwinds can drive alpha. Moldy traditions don’t.

In a recent column, Versace argues that investors are poorly served by S&P’s Global Industry Classification System. This set of 11 sectors attempts to sweep companies into similarly-situated categories, but the truth is that it just doesn’t work. At least not for traders who are trying to understand the market.

Read more from Versace: Sector-based investing, he writes, simply has too many pitfalls.

For example, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report is classified as a Consumer Discretionary company even though much of its profit and earnings power is generated from Amazon Web Services. Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report falls into the Communications Services sector, which also includes AT&T (T) - Get Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, even though pre-pandemic Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products segment generated a significant slice of its operating profits.

Cybersecurity companies such as Fortinet (FTNT) - Get Report and BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report land in Information Technology, a sector that also contains IBM (IBM) - Get Report, Accenture (ACN) - Get Report and Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report.

Five Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Nike, Virgin Galactic, CarMax

Nike, Virgin Galactic, CarMax, Netflix and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Logitech Drops as Longtime Goldman Bull Downgrades on Valuation

Goldman Sachs downgraded Logitech. The investment had had a buy rating on the peripherals specialist since January 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHSnb_0afDM3Dx00

How To Improve Your Fundamental Trades

Real Money’s Chris Versace asks, what do Amazon, Disney, AT&T, Oracle and BlackBerry have in common? It’s not what you think.

He adds: “I would argue these 11 catch-all categories don’t properly reflect the respective business drivers of the companies I just rattled off nor do they do the same for dozens of others. If you’re suspecting that I think sector investing is outdated and outmoded, you would be spot on. Spot. On.”

Instead, Versace recommends that investors need to start trading for the social themes that industry sectors are supposed to capture. As you build your portfolio, categorize industries around “based on the changing landscapes of economics, demographics, technology and psychographics as well as from time to time regulatory mandates.”

Understanding what these companies do and what drives their consumers will help you understand the headwinds and tailwinds around each company’s behavior.

Investing around social themes will help you build a more coherent portfolio. You’ll start to understand what drives a company’s success, and how to find other companies that are poised to capitalize on those same factors.

It’s a lot better than investing around the idea that Disney is in the same line of work as AT&T.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
788
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Real Money#S P#Amazon Com#Amzn#Amazon Web Services#Walt Disney Co#Communications Services#At T#Cybersecurity#Ftnt#Ibm#Orcl#Nike#Carmax#Osmotica Pharmaceuticals#Logitech Drops#Goldman Bull#Goldman Sachs#Oracle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Markets
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Week in review: How to improve your AD security posture, Patch Tuesday forecast

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles:. There’s been lots of excitement around the recently announced print spooler vulnerability CVE-2021-34527, commonly referred to as PrintNightmare. The excitement stems from the fact that this vulnerability has a CVSS score of 8.8, is present in ALL Windows operating systems, has been publicly disclosed with known exploits, and allows an attacker to easily execute remote code with system privileges.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Sunlight Financial Completes Business Combination, Will Begin Trading On NYSE As 'SUNL'

Sunlight Financial ("Sunlight"), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced the closing of its previously-announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II ("Spartan") (SPRQ) , a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) - Get Report (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Apollo"). The Business Combination was approved yesterday by Spartan's stockholders.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Meme Stocks Like GameStop and AMC Reflect Market Reality

Gamestop (GME) - Get Report made some investors rich… and then it broke many more. Investing in AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report did the exact same thing. These two stocks represent, if not failing businesses, at least ailing ones; companies that struggled to keep up with the new economy even before the pandemic shut down large swaths of it. Yet over the past few months they have posted some of the most volatile gains and losses on the market.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

How to Improve Cybersecurity for Your Business?

Cybersecurity for business is one of the most important things you can invest in as a company owner. Cybercrime rates are on the rise, and businesses must know how to protect sensitive data and how to keep their customer details safely stored online. To operate within a modern marketplace, businesses...
Technologysignalscv.com

Tracktime24 Improves Your Efficiency, Here’s How

Work time management itself takes a lot of time to manage, and it is not something you enjoy doing. A well-developed, easy-to-use work time tracking tool can save you hours of work every week, increase employee efficiency, and save you a considerable amount of money. Thus, we are reviewing Tracktime24, a work time management tool that claims to save you 5+ hours per feature, and there are at least five features that can help you save a lot of time.
Economyunder30ceo.com

How to Improve Team Management and Grow Your Business

You want to grow your business, of course, but are you a leader who motivates your team to perform better?. You can invest in new technology or hire the best and brightest…and you should! However, if you neglect your team members, you risk failing to grow your business. Your success...
EconomyForbes

Why Your Personal Leadership Brand Matters And How To Improve It

Founder and CEO of 212° Brand Lab : building memorable brands, profitable businesses and thriving communities. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a litmus test for leadership across the world. In my opinion, the past year has clearly proven that strong and compassionate leadership is now the need of the hour. Be it in business, politics, academia or philanthropy, exceptional leaders are now rising to the fore to steer their people through uncertainty. What is the hallmark of these resilient leaders? Let’s find out.
IndustryComputerworld

How fleet management can improve your bottom line

Whether you manage transport logistics for a local delivery company, a national trucking corporation, or anything in between, fleet management can have a huge impact on your bottom line. Discover six key areas where smarter, integrated fleet management technology can help your business manage costs, drive customer satisfaction, and optimize your fleet investment.
Marketsbabypips.com

Mid-Year Check: How Are You on Your Trading Goals?

With the first half of the year behind us, it’s time to look back on the trading goals that you made at the beginning of the year and see if you need to make changes to your goals, trading processes, or strategies. Here are some tips to get you started:
MarketsFXStreet.com

Plan your trading day

It is widely said that having a plan is half the battle which is true as no successful business can survive without a concrete plan. This applies to trading as well. In other words, if you wish to launch a career in trading, then you need to have a plan.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on August 5, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

SMART Global Holdings Announces Pricing Of Proposed Public Offering Of Ordinary Shares By Selling Shareholders

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ("SGH" or the "Company") ( Nasdaq: SGH) today announced the pricing of a proposed underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 of its ordinary shares by certain selling shareholders affiliated with Silver Lake (the "Selling Shareholders") at a price to the public of $51.00 per share. The Company is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders.
BusinessFortune

What is the ‘inflation trade,’ and how can you play it in your portfolio?

Inflation has a consequential impact on everything from the price of food to mortgage rates—and, of course, returns on money you’ve invested. Following a period of months when the economy was reopening, demand picked way up, but supply chains remained disrupted. Consumers have suddenly found themselves paying far more for common goods than they were a year ago. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for nearly everything—from food to shelter to transportation—are up. The price of used cars and trucks rose more than 7% in the month of May alone, according to the bureau.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Enterprise Key Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth -Amazon Web Services Inc., Gemalto NV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, RSA Security LLC, Thales e-Security Inc. and Venafi. etc.

Predicting Growth Scope: Global Enterprise Key Management Market. According to the recent research report, the Global Enterprise Key Management Market demand is hitting USD xxxx BL and USD xxxx BL is poised to expand over the projected period at a fast CAGR of XX percent. The research also reports on the market share main overview, profitability index, SWOT analysis, and the Enterprise Key Management market geographical proliferation. In addition, the study also displays the present position of the big players in the markets competitive landscape. In addition, the Enterprise Key Management report essentially involves a broad, detailed industry evaluation with many important criteria such as product capability, market value, product use, and production. In addition, the Enterprise Key Management study also presents the current market situation and the potential business developments that this report broadly characterizes.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: PepsiCo, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs

What happens next week could cast a shadow on this entire earnings season, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday, as he unveiled his game plan for next week's action. On Monday, Cramer will be watching for updates on the COVID delta variant and the latest tensions with China, either of which could send the markets lower.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. To Issue Second Quarter 2021 Results And Hold Investor Conference Call

STAMFORD, Conn., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of stock market trading on August 5, 2021. Members of Eagle Bulk's senior management team will host a teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021 to discuss the results.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Private Cloud Services - Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Dell, Cisco Systems, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Private Cloud Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Private Cloud Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy