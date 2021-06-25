Why Claire From Jurassic World Looks So Familiar

Jake Johnson is perhaps best known for his role opposite Zooey Deschanel in the sitcom New Girl, which ran for seven seasons on Fox. However, in recent years, he has also branched out and begun lending his talents to blockbusters such as Jurassic World and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the new movie Ride the Eagle, he stars as a man whose mother communicates with him from beyond the grave. Don’t worry, this is a feel-good comedy and not a horror film, so watch the Ride the Eagle trailer below.