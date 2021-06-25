Why Claire From Jurassic World Looks So Familiar
The 2015 film "Jurassic World" made a major splash upon its release, setting an opening weekend global box office record of $524.4 million (via Deadline). This meant that the newest entry in the "Jurassic Park" franchise handily beat out the previous record, which was set by "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" in 2011, when the latter film raked in $483.2 million in its opening weekend. Along the way, "Jurassic World" also became the first movie ever to cross $500 million on its opening weekend.www.looper.com