Trademark lawsuit reveals financial details about satellite startup Theia Group

Financial details about Theia Group Inc. were revealed as part of a one-year-long court battle over allegations of trademark infringement against the company. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in January 2020 by Oregon-based lens company Theia Technologies LLC. In February 2021, the court ordered that Theia Group — the satellite startup based in the nation's capital that plans to bring a massive facility to Albuquerque — stop using the THEIA mark on its website, social media accounts and in filings and communications with the U.S. government. Theia Group later asked the court to allow the use of its name in communications with the U.S. government, but the motion was denied.