Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Trademark lawsuit reveals financial details about satellite startup Theia Group

By Collin Krabbe
bizjournals
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial details about Theia Group Inc. were revealed as part of a one-year-long court battle over allegations of trademark infringement against the company. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in January 2020 by Oregon-based lens company Theia Technologies LLC. In February 2021, the court ordered that Theia Group — the satellite startup based in the nation's capital that plans to bring a massive facility to Albuquerque — stop using the THEIA mark on its website, social media accounts and in filings and communications with the U.S. government. Theia Group later asked the court to allow the use of its name in communications with the U.S. government, but the motion was denied.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Company#Theia Group Inc#The U S District Court#Theia Technologies Llc#Theia#Plaintiff#Thorian Group#Theia Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US has no plans to offer military assistance to Haiti: reports

The Biden administration reportedly has no current plans to offer military assistance to Haiti following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse earlier this week. A senior Biden administration official told Reuters and The New York Times late Friday that there were no plans to provide U.S. military assistance to...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy