See the restaurants participating in Madison County's gift card matching program

Madison County announced Friday the restaurants that are participating in the “Madison Local Eats” gift card matching program. Customers can go to www.madisonlocaleats.com to claim vouchers for either a $50 or $100 gift card to the restaurants of their choice. Then they can take that voucher to the restaurant they selected, pay half of the amount, and receive in exchange a gift card for the entire amount. The other half of the gift card will be reimbursed by Madison County to the restaurant.