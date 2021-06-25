Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, NY

See the restaurants participating in Madison County's gift card matching program

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison County announced Friday the restaurants that are participating in the “Madison Local Eats” gift card matching program. Customers can go to www.madisonlocaleats.com to claim vouchers for either a $50 or $100 gift card to the restaurants of their choice. Then they can take that voucher to the restaurant they selected, pay half of the amount, and receive in exchange a gift card for the entire amount. The other half of the gift card will be reimbursed by Madison County to the restaurant.

spectrumlocalnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
City
Morrisville, NY
Madison County, NY
Government
County
Madison County, NY
City
Madison, NY
City
West Eaton, NY
City
Canastota, NY
City
Deruyter, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Village Inn#Hampton Inn#Pub#Vouchers#Food Drink#Participating Restaurants#Canastota Cole Yard#Lincklean House#Wampsville Lakers Lounge#Sheps Mobile Caf#Creek Brewing Co#Earlville Quack#Madison Ray Brothers Bbq#Deruyter Sugar Shack Caf#Canastota Ye#Bouckville Ye#Madison County Board#American Rescue Plan Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
UEFAABC News

The Latest: Italy beats England in shootout at Euro 2020

——— Italy won the European Championship by beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the shootout and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves at the end of the shootout. ——— The European Championship final...
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden fires Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul

President Biden fired Trump-era Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul Friday morning, for undermining and politicizing Social Security benefits, according to a White House official. The president asked for Saul's and Deputy Commissioner David Black's resignation, the official said. Black agreed to resign, but Saul refused, so he was notified that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy