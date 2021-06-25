Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

How long-standing entrepreneur support group ITEN is expanding its scope

By Nathan Rubbelke
St. Louis Business Journal
 15 days ago
Now a division of Lindenwood University, long-standing entrepreneur support group ITEN is expanding its focus to help advance more startup companies in the St. Louis region. That brought a new name for the organization.

