Justice Department sues Georgia over voting restrictions

Guest post by Erika Curtis, Communications Manager, Georgia Justice Project. “You do the crime, you do the time” right? Sound reasonable? Let’s consider for a moment an individual who has been convicted and sentenced to incarceration for forgery – we’ll call her Jane. Jane is sentenced to 20 years, serve five. She spends the next five years incarcerated, and then returns home. She did her time, right? Well now, upon release, Jane must also serve 15 years of probation. Three years into her probation, Jane has paid all her restitution and met all of her probation requirements. Jane is a different person than the woman arrested eight years ago – she is motivated, has plans for a positive future, and is no longer in need of supervision. But Jane is still staring down 12 more years of probation, and the threat of going back to prison with any misstep. Is she still doing her time for the crime? When will Jane be allowed to move on with her life?