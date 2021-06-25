Cancel
Georgia State

Justice Department sues Georgia over voting restrictions

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
 15 days ago
The U.S. Justice Department announced today that it plans to sue the state of Georgia over the state’s new voting laws, which opponents of the law have called restrictive. The lawsuit is the latest chapter in the fight between Republicans and Democrats over voting laws and voting rights in Georgia. While Georgia’s Republican Governor and Republican Secretary of State have stood behind the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, both have been ardent supporters of election reforms made by Republican lawmakers on the heels of the election.

