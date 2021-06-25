Cancel
Apparel

Why Athletic Apparel And Footwear Companies Are Trading Higher Today

By Adam Eckert
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS), Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) and Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) are trading higher Friday in sympathy with Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) after the athletic apparel and footwear retailer reported better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Nike reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share,...

