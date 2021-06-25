Why Athletic Apparel And Footwear Companies Are Trading Higher Today

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.88.