Wanted: Candidates

The chair of the city’s Republican Party issued a plea for New Haveners to step up and run for office in order to give voters alternatives in November.

The party currently has one confirmed candidate for office, Ward 26 alder hopeful Joshua Van Hoesen. (Click here to read a previous story and watch a radio interview about his candidacy.)

Unless the Green Party fields candidates or independents emerge, that leaves 29 other alder seats unchallenged in the November general election ...

not to mention the mayor’s office ...

... the Board of Education’s elected seats ...

... and the city/town clerk.

The only local office (or New Haven state legislative office for that matter) not held by a Democrat is the position of Republican registrar of voters — which by law must be held by a Republican, even if no one other than the candidate votes for her.

The candidate-seeking plea from the Republican town chair, John Carlson, went out to New Haveners to help him fill those empty ballot slots regardless of their current party registrations.

“The ‘new’ New Haven Republicans are ACTIVELY looking for candidates for just about ALL races,” Carlson stated.

“They say democracy dies in darkness. We need to turn the lights on in New Haven.”

He held out the option of the party cross-endorsing other candidates in addition to fielding its own.

“The vast majority of alders need to go and the mayor has not lived up to his campaign promises. To quote one of his opponents, ‘he may be in over his head.’ Crime, taxes, and unemployment are all up under his watch. Certainly not what a mayor should be going three for three in. Overall, our elected Democrat officials defy the city’s charter, either because they are inept, ignorant of the rules, or they just don’t care,” Carlson argued.

“We may not have the roar of the lion, but we will no longer be a church mouse. This election, we will be heard and nothing is off the table.”

Interested parties can reach Carlson here. Click here to read and watch a previous interview with Carlson about his efforts to revive the party.