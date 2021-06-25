Cancel
New Haven, CT

Wanted: Candidates

By Staff
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 15 days ago
The chair of the city’s Republican Party issued a plea for New Haveners to step up and run for office in order to give voters alternatives in November.

The party currently has one confirmed candidate for office, Ward 26 alder hopeful Joshua Van Hoesen. (Click here to read a previous story and watch a radio interview about his candidacy.)

Unless the Green Party fields candidates or independents emerge, that leaves 29 other alder seats unchallenged in the November general election ...

not to mention the mayor’s office ...

... the Board of Education’s elected seats ...

... and the city/town clerk.

The only local office (or New Haven state legislative office for that matter) not held by a Democrat is the position of Republican registrar of voters — which by law must be held by a Republican, even if no one other than the candidate votes for her.

The candidate-seeking plea from the Republican town chair, John Carlson, went out to New Haveners to help him fill those empty ballot slots regardless of their current party registrations.

“The ‘new’ New Haven Republicans are ACTIVELY looking for candidates for just about ALL races,” Carlson stated.

“They say democracy dies in darkness. We need to turn the lights on in New Haven.”

He held out the option of the party cross-endorsing other candidates in addition to fielding its own.

“The vast majority of alders need to go and the mayor has not lived up to his campaign promises. To quote one of his opponents, ‘he may be in over his head.’ Crime, taxes, and unemployment are all up under his watch. Certainly not what a mayor should be going three for three in. Overall, our elected Democrat officials defy the city’s charter, either because they are inept, ignorant of the rules, or they just don’t care,” Carlson argued.

“We may not have the roar of the lion, but we will no longer be a church mouse. This election, we will be heard and nothing is off the table.”

Interested parties can reach Carlson here. Click here to read and watch a previous interview with Carlson about his efforts to revive the party.

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

State Rep Endorses Elicker

In one of the first high-profile endorsements of the mayoral campaign season, State Rep. Juan Candelaria has backed incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker’s bid for reelection. The Elicker campaign broke that news in a fundraising email sent out Saturday morning. Candelaria, a former city alder who represents parts of the Hill...
PoliticsPosted by
New Haven Independent

Mayoral Challenger Calls For Tax Cut

A PILOT promise has been broken, mayoral challenger Karen DuBois-Walton claimed: More state aid has come in, but local taxes haven’t dropped. A PILOT promise has been kept, Mayor Justin Elicker replied: More state aid has come in, and local taxes haven’t spiked. That campaign-year back and forth took place...
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Leng “Leans Toward” Mayoral Reelection Run

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng is “seriously considering” seeking a fourth term as mayor — though he’s not saying whether he’ll do that as a Democrat or as an unaffiliated petition candidate. Leng, who has led town government since 2015, offered that response to the question du jour in local politics...
Orange, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Democracy Front Door Expected To Reopen

Starting Thursday, New Haveners may be able to walk into not just a crowded bar or restaurant or sporting event or store — but also the municipal government office building at 200 Orange St. As long as they’re masked. That’s the plan anyway. Elicker administration officials said late Tuesday that...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Ballot Drop Boxes Here To Stay

Alders had a lot of questions about how New Haven elections work and will work in the future. They received some answers for now, with more promised later. The questions were posed and in some cases answered Thursday night at workshop held during a broader public hearing of the City Services and Environmental Policy Committee of the Board of Alders. The hearing took place over Zoom.
PoliticsPosted by
New Haven Independent

Toking Becomes Legal On (Some) Sidewalks

Starting Thursday, New Haveners will be allowed legally to smoke marijuana while walking on the street — depending on the street — but not in city parks, thanks to a new state law legalizing recreational use of cannabis. “This should have happened a long time ago,” remarked Eric, a New...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Hausladen Drops Transit Post To Run Parking Authority

Doug Hausladen is returning to running just one government agency rather than two. As of Thursday, Hausladen will work full-time as executive director of New Haven’s parking authority. He will no longer serve simultaneously as the city’s director of transportation, traffic and parking. His deputy, Karla Lindquist, will fill the...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

DuBois-Walton Hits Mayor On Taxes, Breaks

If something appears wrong — like city government OK’ing, with almost no questions asked, $900,000 in state tax breaks for companies accused of fraud and controlled by an imprisoned sex predator — what should a mayor do?. Mayoral candidate Karen DuBois-Walton offered an answer Thursday that differed from the one...

