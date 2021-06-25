Who Is The Dragon In The New Shang-Chi Trailer?
As Marvel's first film with an Asian lead, many fans are extremely excited for the upcoming release of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Starring Simu Liu as the title character, the film will adapt the story of the well-known Marvel Comics hero, with some notable differences and additions. Along with Liu, the cast features Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's close friend Katy, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as his father Wenwu, the "real" Mandarin in the MCU, and Michelle Yeoh as his mother, Jiang Nan. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie is expected to hit theaters on September 3, 2021.