Who Is The Dragon In The New Shang-Chi Trailer?

It's nice to know that Marvel Studios continues to find a use for the Hulk characters even when Universal continues to sit on them with their solo rights. We saw William Hurt's General Thunderbolt Ross play a major part in the later Avengers films and also in the upcoming Black Widow. Mark Ruffalo remained a staple in all the Avengers films since taking over the role from Edward Norton in his one-off in 2008. Now, we see the return of Tim Roth's Abomination sooner than expected as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed all our collective double-takes in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes as Abomination was featured fighting Wong (Benedict Wong) at an arena in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the film's first official trailer.