Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Chick-fil-A Food Hacks That Will Change Your Life

By Emily Claire
Posted by 
Lonestar 99.5
Lonestar 99.5
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone in Texas loves Chick-fil-A. It’s pretty much a fact and most would say its not up for discussion. I mean, have you seen the lines at a Chick-fil-A drive through?. I am sure you probably have your favorite thing that you order every time you go to Chick-fil-A. I personally love their mac & cheese and of course the waffle fries. If you are getting a bit bored of your usual order, and nothing else on the menu piques your interest, then I have the fix.

lonestar995fm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Mac Cheese#Hack#Chicken Sandwich#Food Drink#Tiktok#Buffalo Sauce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Life Hacks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Chicken Sandwich to Order at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is known for its tender, juicy chicken nuggets, iconic waffle fries, and those chicken sandwiches. With all these yummy options, it's not always easy to spot right away which menu items are the best for you, healthwise. This is especially true when you're really in the mood for a sandwich.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Dairy Queen announces July Blizzard of the Month

There are certain combinations that just make perfect sense. Peanut butter and Jelly. Burgers and fries. Pepperoni and pizza. (But not pineapple. Never, ever pineapple.) Dairy Queen has been giving ice cream lovers the world over great combinations thanks to their Blizzard. Think about it. Reese’s Pieces and vanilla soft...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Recipesvoiceofalexandria.com

The Perfect Summertime Pie

(Culinary.net) Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day. This luscious Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie has a smooth texture with...
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This Blueberry Cobbler Dump Cake Recipe Is So Easy To Make

Nothing can compare to a homemade dessert. But during the summer, the idea of spending a lot of time in the kitchen doesn’t exactly sound appealing, so easy desserts with simple ingredients are the way to go. And if a recipe can add some fresh fruit that is in season, then the dessert is a home run.
Restaurantsgoodhousekeeping.com

Krispy Kreme doughnuts now come in ice cream flavours

Krispy Kreme is combining two of our absolute favourite things for its latest range: doughnuts and ice cream!. Krispy Kreme’s new ice cream inspired Summer Chill range sees the iconic doughnut brand bring the flavours of mint choc chip and raspberry ripple to their doughnuts. But that’s not all… these flavours are also being used to make new Krispy Kreme milkshakes, and they look outrageous!
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Plano, TXDallas News

Happiness hacks: 3 ways to add joy to your life

Get re-energized or discover new paths to emotional, spiritual and physical well-being at the 11th Holistic Festival of Life and Wellness. The event, held in Plano, will feature inspirational speakers, meditation and yoga classes, interactive movement and sound healing workshops, and more than 100 holistic vendors under one roof. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 10 at the Plano Event Center, 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit holisticfestivaloflife.com.
Lebanon, TNPosted by
Mashed

23% Of Cracker Barrel Fans Think This Is The Best Menu Item

Ask a Southerner where they go for a delicious, stick-to-your-ribs southern meal and there's a good chance they'll tell you their grandmother's kitchen. If you're lucky you might get an offer to tag along to the next family dinner, but if the invitation evades you, you can always turn to Cracker Barrel to get your fix of food from the region's mouthwatering cuisine. The restaurant-general-store hybrid opened its premiere Lebanon, Tennessee, location in 1969 with the intention to provide a delicious, high-quality meal to both locals and travelers alike (via the Cracker Barrel website). Since then, the chain has become a road trip staple with an impressive 664 restaurants across 45 states, all of which feature a massive menu that includes all-day breakfast and classic southern meals.
RestaurantsWSLS

Chick-fil-A named top fast-food spot in the U.S. with McDonald’s ranking last

For the seventh year in a row, Chick-fil-A is the reigning champ for the highest-ranked fast-food chain in America, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. The satisfaction index is based on interviews with 19,423 randomly chosen customers between April 1, 2020, and March 29, 2021, who were asked to rank restaurants using scores out of 100.
Lawrence County, ALMoulton Advertiser

“A way of life: growing and preserving your own food”

If you grew up almost anywhere in the South, especially in rural communities, you probably know at least a little bit about gardening. Depending on what your grandparents taught your parents, you might know a lot. Even now, and especially since the pandemic made some foods scarce, there are many families who have kept the tradition alive.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Will Chick-fil-A be open on the Fourth of July 2021?

The Fourth of July is here and that might mean barbecues and cook outs for some, but for others it might mean fast food like Chick-fil-A! And sure, we love hot dogs and hamburgers off the grill and chips and dip too, but sometimes you want a chicken sandwich or chicken nuggets or even an iced cold sweet tea.
RestaurantsPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Chick Fil A Ice: Chick-Fil-A Sells Crunchy, Crispy Ice Great For Any Gathering

Chick Fil A is well-known for its delicious chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets, and grilled chicken. Their fried chicken and spicy chicken have shown up their competitors like Wendy's, reigning supreme over fast food establishments. One menu item you might not realize CFA sells is their 5lb bag of ice. Chick Fil A ice costs only $1.59 per bag, making it a pretty good deal. While we thought Chick Fil A was the only one to sell ice, we quickly realized that other fast food restaurants like McDonalds and Burger King also allow customers to purchase a bag of ice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy