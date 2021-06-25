Cancel
Celebrities

'She's a survivor': Dame Helen Mirren praises Queen Elizabeth

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article'She's a survivor': Dame Helen Mirren praises Queen Elizabeth. Dame Helen Mirren thinks Queen Elizabeth is a "survivor" and after surviving through World War II, she can cope with anything.

Helen Mirren
Queen Elizabeth
#War#British Royal Family#Uk
