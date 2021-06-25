Local author digs into ‘hidden history’ of Franklin County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local high school history teacher recently published a new book all about Franklin County. “Hidden History of Franklin County, Vermont” is Jason Barney’s second book. He teaches local and Abenaki history at Missisquoi Valley Union High School and says many of the subjects from his book make it into classroom lessons for his students, because some don’t realize that Franklin County played a role in major U.S historical events like the Revolutionary War.