Tyler Herro knows this offseason is an important one for him, and he’s not downplaying the significance of the next few months. “I think this summer is a huge summer for me. I’m excited,” the 21-year Miami Heat guard said via Zoom on Tuesday night after taking part in the Team USA select team’s first practice in Las Vegas. “It’s my first real offseason where I’m able to focus on different things that I want to work on.”