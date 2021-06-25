How Scarlett Johansson Really Felt About Working With Jeremy Renner For So Long

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Black Widow is on the verge of arriving in only a matter of weeks. Marvel fans have been waiting for this film for over a year. But even the film’s star Scarlett Johansson has been just as anxious as fans for the film to drop. With the Marvel film just around the corner, Johansson revealed her thoughts on her character’s solo film. The star explained her bittersweet feelings about leaving the MCU after her solo film debut.