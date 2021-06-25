How Scarlett Johansson Really Felt About Working With Jeremy Renner For So Long
The 2012 mega-blockbuster "The Avengers" brought together Marvel's greatest superheroes for the very first time on the big screen. Watching Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, the Hulk, and Hawkeye fighting together side by side was enough to give any viewer the chills, and the group dynamic was more powerful than anyone could have asked for. Sure, they had their differences in the beginning, but when push came to shove, Earth's mightiest heroes delivered.www.looper.com