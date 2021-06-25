Does F9 Have A Post-Credits Scene?

The Fast and the Furious begins with two important sequences. The first shows a group of souped-up, jet-black Honda Civics roaring into the night in pursuit of a truck full of DVD players. Their hunt is precise, like a pack of wolves cornering and taking down a wounded animal. The second is stark in contrast, as the glare of the Los Angeles sun beats down on baby-faced Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) careening his car through the empty parking lot of Dodger Stadium. The differences aren’t subtle, but they’re extremely telling in what they convey—from the very start, the Fast & Furious franchise has always been about belonging.