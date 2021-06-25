Does F9 Have A Post-Credits Scene?
After delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, "Fast & Furious 9" finally came roaring into theaters. It's a welcome treat for fans who have waited patiently to see what kind of larger-than-life set pieces await Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), and newcomer Jakob Toretto (John Cena). The family bond still goes strong, seeing as how "F9" took in $7.1 million from Thursday night screenings, which is a record since the pandemic started (via Cinema Blend).www.looper.com