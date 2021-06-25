Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, LA

Hammond police intercept plane carrying large amount of drugs

By WDSU Digital Team
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2PTo_0afDJC3200
plane seized carrying drugs

HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Police Department Narcotics Unit intercepted a plane carrying a large amount of narcotics this week.

On Wednesday, the unit received a tip that a plane carrying the narcotics was en route to the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport from California on its way to Miami, Florida.

HPD detectives, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs Air and Marine Division, went to the airport and conducted surveillance.

According to police, a Learjet 55 landed and was attempting to purchase fuel.

The pilot gave detectives permission to search the aircraft.

During the search, detectives said they found six large canvas duffle bags and six large suitcases all containing suspected marijuana, marijuana vape cartridges and pre-rolled marijuana cigars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0tbN_0afDJC3200
Hearst Owned

The street value of the items seized is approximately $750,000, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVqOX_0afDJC3200
Hearst Owned

Hammond Police said three suspects were detained and interviewed.

The two pilots were released, and the passenger, Leonard Lopez, 40 years old from Miami, Florida, was arrested, according to a news release issued by the department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t75lH_0afDJC3200
Hearst Owned

The aircraft, a LearJet 55, was seized and is pending forfeiture through the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

The total amount of seized items is over $1.6 million.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CNN

CNN

554K+
Followers
83K+
Post
468M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Hammond, LA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Hammond, LA
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Police#Hpd#U S Customs Air#Marine Division#Learjet 55
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
CNN

Police: Man in custody after escaping from Bronx prison

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A man has been captured by police after escaping a Bronx prison on Saturday, police say. According to authorities, 30-year-old David Mordukhaev escaped custody from the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center located at 1 Halleck Street around 4:15 a.m. "This morning, at the Vernon C....
Monterey, TNPosted by
CNN

Missing 2-year-old NJ boy found safe in Monterey, mother still missing

MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) - A missing 2-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert in New Jersey has been found safe in Tennessee, according to New Jersey State Police. Police report 2-year-old Sebastian Rios was found Saturday morning in a Monterey hotel. Tyler Rios, who is accused of possibly abducting Sebastian, was arrested without incident, according to Union County, NJ, prosecutors. The boy’s mother, 24-year-old Yasmine Uyar of Rahway, NJ, is still missing.
Saint Louis County, MOPosted by
CNN

12-year-old dead after being swept into storm drain in North County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old was found dead after getting swept away by floodwaters in north St. Louis County Saturday overnight. Around 1:30 a.m., police said a woman and three children were inside a car traveling on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Airflight entrance ramp during the flash flood. As they were trying to turn around and go back up the ramp, they were swept off the road into a drain culvert.
WorldPosted by
CNN

A crane fell on top of a building in downtown Toronto, causing damage

(CNN) — A portion of a crane collapsed Saturday on top of a building in downtown Toronto, Canada, causing damage to its rooftop. The counterweight, part of the crane meant to prevent it from tipping, was located on top of the 8 The Esplanade residential building after it fell approximately 20 feet, Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CNN.
PetsPosted by
CNN

Cat reunites with family after Surfside condo collapse

Binx, a cat who lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South, was reunited with his family after volunteers found him near the site of the collapse, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news conference.

Comments / 4

Community Policy